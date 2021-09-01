Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), the Top Altcoins of August 2021 – Just a month ago, crypto was struggling to recover, with Bitcoin trading below $40,000 as it dropped to $37,300. But it seems like the crypto market has recovered, and some tokens are just doing better than others, and this is the case with Ethereum and Solana.

Although August didn’t begin strong for the crypto market, it was the best month for Ethereum and Solana since the last crypto market crash.

Ethereum and Solana led the final August charge. At the beginning of the month, Ether was trading at above $2,500, but it went up to above $3500 this morning. This means it rose by 35%. As a result, it approaches its last all-time high of above $4,200.

On the other hand, Solana out of nowhere surprised the crypto world. SOL went from around $35 at the beginning of August to over $124 at the end of that month. In short, the SOL price surged by over 250% last month. The highly functional open source project outperformed most of the cryptos in August.

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $3,514.22. Moreover, Solana (SOL) is trading at $108.19, according to CoinGecko. The data on CoinGecko shows that Solana’s price decreased a bit this morning.

At the current pace, will Ethereum and Solana aim for new all-time highs? Or will they dump? Nothing is promised, but investors should proceed with caution.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.