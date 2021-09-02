Cardano (ADA) Sets a New All-Time High as it Breaks $3 for the First Time – Cardano’s ADA set a new all-time high a few hours ago, surging past the coveted $3 mark for the first time in its history.
- For the first time ever, ADA – Cardano’s native cryptocurrency – broke above the significant milestone of $3.
- The cryptocurrency is up more than 10% in the past 24 hours, solidifying its place as the top 3 coin by means of total market cap, which currently eyes $100 billion.
- At the time of this writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at around $3.08.
- This comes on the back of a broader market increase.
- Bitcoin gained over 4% in the past 24 hours and is once again eyeing the coveted $5K mark, while Ethereum’s ETH is up more than 7%, currently trading above $3760.
- The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is up over $100 billion in the past 24 hours alone, right now sitting at $2.3 trillion, according to CoinGecko.
- ADA’s impressive gains come ahead of the much-anticipated launch of smart contract capabilities on Cardano’s network – something that the community is eager for quite some time.
