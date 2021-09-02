Cardano (ADA) Sets a New All-Time High as it Breaks $3 for the First Time – Cardano’s ADA set a new all-time high a few hours ago, surging past the coveted $3 mark for the first time in its history.

For the first time ever, ADA – Cardano’s native cryptocurrency – broke above the significant milestone of $3.

The cryptocurrency is up more than 10% in the past 24 hours, solidifying its place as the top 3 coin by means of total market cap, which currently eyes $100 billion.

At the time of this writing, the cryptocurrency is trading at around $3.08.

This comes on the back of a broader market increase.

Bitcoin gained over 4% in the past 24 hours and is once again eyeing the coveted $5K mark, while Ethereum’s ETH is up more than 7%, currently trading above $3760.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is up over $100 billion in the past 24 hours alone, right now sitting at $2.3 trillion, according to CoinGecko.

ADA’s impressive gains come ahead of the much-anticipated launch of smart contract capabilities on Cardano’s network – something that the community is eager for quite some time.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.