Cardano Launches Smart Contracts on Testnet – The driving force behind the decentralized and smart contract platform, IOHK, announced that they upgraded the Cardano testnet. Thus, they are successfully deploying Plutus smart contracts capability.

Today, the team announced that the upgrade was done yesterday. Besides, IOHK published the news on its official Twitter account and said,

“Yesterday, we upgraded the Cardano testnet, successfully deploying Plutus smart contracts capability. The focus now is on final component testing & exchange integrations, ahead of the Alonzo mainnet upgrade, still on track for deployment on 12 September.”

In other words, it means that developers can already start building DApps to see how they work in the tesnet before showing them to the public.

In addition, the smart contracts functionality rolled out on Cardano’s testnet drove the price of ADA to a new all-time high above $3. Also, ADA has been surging for the past month in expectation of the scheduled Alonzo hard fork. According to reports, Alonzo hard fork would let anyone create and run smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain.

At press time, Cardano is trading at $3.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,935,478,130, according to CoinMarketCap.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.