EQIFI chose Tezos to expand leading digital bank’s DeFi offerings – EQIFI has chosen Tezos to expand the leading digital bank’s DeFi offerings. They’ve just announced new products that will support the Tezos blockchain ecosystem.

The bank categorizes Tezos as a leading Proof of Stake network that enables time-tested on-chain governance, an active DeFi ecosystem, and a global community of creators. Also, with its new products, EQIFI aims to lead the DeFi space as the world’s first seamless bridge to decentralized finance.

Moreover, to put this plan into action, EQIFI will offer Tezos staking and borrowing services to its global customer base. As such, EQIFI works as a community-focused, decentralized standard through its native EQX token. This is used to allow community members to provide input on decisions such as listing and delisting assets. They also have a say in adjusting interest rates according to the market and modifying collateral limits.

Jason Blick, Chairman of EQIFI, added to the announcement:

A product offering with an industry leader such as Tezos signifies the bar EQIFI is setting in the DeFi space. Providing exposure to Tezos holders for staking and borrowing is just the next step in positioning EQIFI to become an industry leader.

EQIFI also shared the news on its official Twitter account:

📣 MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!!! 📣 EQIFI is launching new yield, lending & deposit products on Tezos!@eqifi_finance is a leading DeFi platform powered by @eqibank @tezos is a leading Proof of Stake network with an active DeFi ecosystem@LiveCoinWatch #eqifi #eqibank #eqx #defi pic.twitter.com/HNaEDibmVc — EQIFI (@eqifi_finance) September 2, 2021

