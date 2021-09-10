Crypto.com Now Paris Saint-Germain’s Official Crypto Platform Partner – Earlier today, Paris Saint-Germain announced its multi-year partnership agreement with the world’s fastest-growing crypto platform, Crypto.com. This makes Crypto.com the Official Cryptocurrency Platform Partner of the Parisian club.

To note, Paris Saint-Germain is a professional football club based in Paris. It recently built one of the strongest football teams in sports history. Also, it even added elite players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnaruma, Giovanni Winadjum, Achraf Hakimi, and Nuno Mendes. With this, the Parisian club’s global appeal rose to greater heights.

PSG said partnering with Crypto.com “was a natural next step.” Marc Armstrong, the Chief Partnerships Officer at PSG commented:

We are delighted to welcome Crypto.com to the Paris Saint-Germain partner family. We share the same passion for innovation and the same ambition to reach the very top. With this partnership, Paris Saint-Germain demonstrates once more its vision and leadership as a pioneer in areas such as lifestyle, esports and digital.

Based on the announcement, Crypto.com boasts over 10 million users internationally. Also, records say it is among the top 10 finance apps in both App Store and Google Play. Additionally, Crypto.com offers the world’s most popular crypto card — Crypto.com Visa Card — which is available in more than 30 countries.

According to PSG, this partnership entails the release of exclusive Non-Fungible Tokens NFTs on Crypto.com’s native platform. To note, Crypto.com recently launched Crypto.com NFT — its premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs.

Furthermore, CEO and Co-founder of Crypto.com also mentioned in the announcement,

Our mission since day one has been to accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. We do so by finding the best partners in the world, and Paris Saint-Germain is second to none.”

He added,

Between the brand visibility, stadium, and team access, and collaborative development of NFTs, I have no doubt we’ll create new and exciting experiences for football fans around the world.

In fact, this historic partnership is a first of its kind, as Crypto.com will pay a significant portion of the sponsorship fee using the CRO crypto token.

To conclude, PSG and Crypto.com’s partnership holds many promises and expectations and the world is yet to see what it can offer.

