Major Airlines Can Now Accept Cryptocurrencies via UATP Global Payment Network – Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP) is bringing more than 300 airline members and travel merchants cryptocurrency payment options. Airlines in the UATP network include Air Canada, Air China, Delta, Frontier, Japan Airlines, Jetblue, Qantas, Southwest, and United.

UATP Gets Into Crypto

UATP is an airline-owned global payment network accepted by thousands of merchants worldwide for air, rail, hotel, and travel agency payments.

UATP announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Bitpay “to offer its network the ability to accept payments quickly and easily in bitcoin, dogecoin, ethereum, litecoin and six other popular cryptocurrencies for travel.”

Bitpay tweeted Friday:

UATP is tapping into crypto’s growing payment popularity to bring more than 300 airline members and merchants more payment options.

Currently, UATP’s members include Aeromexico, Airplus International (British Airways and Lufthansa), APG Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air New Zealand, Air Niugini, American Airlines, APG Airlines, Austrian Airlines, BCD Travel, China Eastern Airlines, Delta Air Lines, EL AL Israel Airlines, Etihad Airways, Fareportal, Frontier Airlines, GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A., Hahn Air, High Point, Japan Airlines, Jetblue, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas Airways, Shandong Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, Southwest, Sun Country Airlines, Transavia Airlines, Tuifly GmbH, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, and Westjet.

“Cryptocurrency continues to gain momentum as a safe and trusted payment option, especially for high-value purchases like travel,” Bitpay CEO Stephen Pair commented, adding:

UATP’s broad network of airlines are also now capable of reaching millions of new global customers who choose to pay with crypto regardless of what wallet they hold since Bitpay supports all crypto wallets.

UATP CEO Ralph Kaiser opined, “The UATP – Bitpay partnership brings together the perfect combination of two experts in airline and cryptocurrency payments.” He elaborated:

Crypto payment stands to be a market changer in the industry; this partnership creates the opportunity for the airlines to attract new customers and to be a first-mover in this very exciting space.

