Polygon Partners With EY to Develop ETH Scaling Solutions – A global professional services and technology organization EY collaborates with Polygon on developing and implementing scaling and enterprise solutions for the Ethereum network.

EY and Polygon will work on Polygon Nightfall as part of this partnership. Polygon Nightfall is a public, privacy-based Rollup. Added to this, EY will provide its other flagship blockchain products on Polygon. Aside from this, EY develops new Polygon-related blockchains for the use of enterprise. Polygon mentioned about the collaboration in a recent tweet.

1/9 Another big day for @0xPolygon! 🦄💫 We have started collaboration with EY, a global professional services and technology firm, on building Ethereum scaling and enterprise solutions! As part of this collaboration, we will work on Polygon Nightfall, a privacy-focused Rollup! pic.twitter.com/HlJ6drA2kS — Polygon | $MATIC (@0xPolygon) September 14, 2021

With the growing blockchain technology adoption, transaction volumes and costs on the prominent public ETH blockchain also increases. Through integrating Polygon’s scaling solution, EY’s platform will provide high transaction volumes with predictable settlement times and costs. While enhancing the end-users with the choice to shift transactions and assets to ETH.

Moreover, a joint roadmap will organize the feature development of ETH-based scaling solutions and enterprises-related features based on privacy innovations. Special focus will be offered on ZK-related technology, with its potential to support regulatory compliance and advanced use cases.

EY connects Polygon’s chain with EY’s flagship blockchain service such as EY OpsChain and EY Blockchain Analyzer. Furthermore, with a simple configuration change on blockchain.ey.com, EY customers can link their business operations into Polygon.

Added to this, EY will operate with Polygon to develop a privacy-based enterprise chain. More so, these industry chains will develop utilizing the aforementioned Nightfall 3. The platform will also provide enterprises the comfort and security of a closed system while maintaining flexibility with the public ETH mainnet, making faster future transitions to public networks.

