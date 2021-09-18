$3M worth ETH Stolen from SushiSwap’s MISO Token Platform – SushiSwap‘s developer reported that 864 ETH worth about $3 million was stolen from the MISO token platform.

As per SushiSwap CTO Joseph Delong, an attacker exploited a risk in the MISO platform at the NFT token sale auction. More so, an anonymous contractor utilizing the AristoK3 alias on Github injected malicious code in the MISO frontend, Delong explains.

Moreover, DeLonge added a link to the ETH address. From which 864.8 ETH was moved in the afternoon of September 16. In fact, Etherscan has specified the address as ‘linked to a hack’. In addition, the attackers change the contract address to one that is under his control.

As per the US National Center of Counterintelligence and Security, this attack type is related to open source software libraries.

SushiSwap Developers Believes Hack Created by Eratos

DeLonge said that only one contract has been used to sell NFT JayPegsAutoMart. Added to this, an attacker who works with the DeFi YFI protocol replaces the auction wallet address with his own. Although Eratos, blockchain and mobile game developer, made a puzzling tweet in which he looks like distancing himself from the hack.

More so, the developers of SushiSwap believe that the hack is created by Eratos. Aside from this sources have confirmed he is responsible.

SushiSwap contacts the FTX and Binance exchange to get info on the hacker stored on the sites as part of the KYC procedure. DeLonge explained that if the attacker does not return the money today, the exchange will file a complaint with the FBI.

Furthermore, the risks have already been spotted on the MISO platform. In August, SushiSwap got out of a $365 million hack because of white-hat hacker.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.