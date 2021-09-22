Top 5 Trending altcoins of the Day – ADA, ARV, GRV, MLN, and KITE: As the entire crypto market slowly recovers from the dip in the last few months, several altcoins have also climbed up. Among the trending altcoins are Cardano (ADA), Ariva (ARV), Gravitoken (GRV), Enzyme (MLN), and Kite Sync (KITE).

According to Coinmarketcap, these are the top 5 trending cryptocurrencies today.

Cardano (ADA)

Recently, the Cardano Alonzo mainnet went live. In particular, everyone in the crypto community waited for this highly anticipated launch. Clearly, Cardano’s new upgrade is already showing remarkable results. Today it remains the no.1 on trending crypto.

As of writing, Cardano is trading at $2.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,470,340,883. Although it is down by 2.57% in the last 24 hours, ADA is likely to bounce back with the upcoming Cardano Summit on September 25 and 26, 2021.

Ariva (ARV)

Transforming the travel industry is Ariva’s goal. They are the first portal where people can book their travel destinations using cryptocurrencies. According to Ariva Digital, its team is working on having its native coin and wallet. Ideally, Ariva Digital says these will launch in the first quarter of 2022.

As of now, ARV, its native token is a BEP20 token generated using the Binance Smart Chain network. It is trading at $0.000202 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,498,728. According to coinmarketcap, it has raised more than 500+ over the last 7 days. This is clearly something every crypto enthusiast should take a look at.

Gravitoken (GRV)

Likewise, Gravitoken shows an amazing performance over the last 24 hours. Based on this coinmarketcap trending crypto list, GRV climbed up 121.29% and now trades at $0.1917.

In fact, Gravitoken also jumped over 400% four days ago. In order for prices to automatically rise, there needs to be a mechanism to reduce supply. Thus, they reduced the amount held in wallets in order to raise the price of the token.

According to a medium article, Gravitoken is a gravity-free rebasing, autonomous, community token with an automatic liquidity pool algorithm, and automated token buyback with a burn. More so, the supply is mathematically guaranteed to increase in price until it reaches a ceiling of 1,337,000 USD per token. This is why more people are getting curious about GRV now.

Enzyme (MLN)

Meanwhile, Enzyme (MLN) formerly known as Melon Protocol, makes it to the trending list. Enzyme empowers you to build and scale vaults based on the investment strategies of your choice – from discretionary to ETFs and market-making. Enzyme gives you access to a large universe of DeFi tokens and protocols. To name a few, there are Synthetix, Idle Finance, Aave Lending, and many more.

Currently, MLN trades at $163.12 which climbed up 54.63% in the last 24 hours. Check out this recent medium article to know more about Enzyme.

Kite Sync (KITE)

Lastly, we have Kite Sync (KITE), a community-based DAO that is functioned through DeFi and NFT systems. Specifically, its services include staking, farming, governance, NFT staking, etc. Besides that, it also offers yield optimizing, staking platform, NFT launchpad, NFT staking platform, and more.

According to coinmarketcap, KITE’s price is $0.139147 with a 24-hour trading volume of $876,140 as of writing. It went up by 10.15% in the last 24 hours.

Based on its website, Kite Sync will have an exclusive NFT launchpad where KITE holders can participate in the sales of some of the most exclusive NFTs. These NFTs can further be staked on their platform where users can earn additional rewards and KITE tokens.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.