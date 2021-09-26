BTC Development Website — Bitcoin.org, Has Been Hacked: The oldest Bitcoin education site — Bitcoin.org, seems to be hacked. In detail, a pop-up message on the website now says ‘The Bitcoin Foundation is giving back to the community’.

The site which has up to 1.7 million users as recorded last month was reportedly asking BTC holders to send BTC. In return, they promised to double the BTC amount paid.

Above all, hours after posting the giveaway message, the hackers have received over $17,700 in small transactions. This is according to Bitcoin explorer blockchain.com.

Furthermore, users raised the alarm on Twitter after they noticed changes in the bitcoin.org site early this Thursday morning.

Looks like https://t.co/AgTe1vwfPK got hacked and the entire site replaced with a scam asking for free Bitcoin. Do *not* send funds to that address. cc @CobraBitcoin — Matt Corallo (@TheBlueMatt) September 23, 2021

To highlight, similar crypto scams have occurred in the past. Thus, they have become so common that many crypto investors have fallen victim to them.

Adding on, Bitcoin.org is handled by Cobra — an unknown Bitcoin hodler. He is infamous for his legal battle with Craig Wright. So far, Cobra has not made any official statement.

