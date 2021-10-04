Top 5 Trending Coins for the Day — AXS, XTZ, DYDX, ALGO, HNT: The entire crypto market shows gradual recovery from the recent dip in the last few months. At the time of writing, the following coins are topping the list with the most trading volume over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

The entire crypto market shows gradual recovery from the recent dip in the last few months. With that said, at the time of writing, the following coins are topping the list with the most trading volume over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Recently, the NFT-based online game Axie Infinity took the world by storm. Developed by Sky Mavis, the game promises a good rewarding system and easy mechanism. Hence, this makes Axie Infinity accessible to many players and crypto enthusiasts.

Right now, AXS trades at $138.92 with a 24-hr trading volume of $3,380,607,130. More so, over the past 24 hours, it increased by 27.94%.

dYdX (DYDX)

To note, DYDX is a governance token that enables the dYdX community to govern the dYdX Layer 2 protocol. This means that the token allows the entire community to stake, earn rewards, and many more.

At the moment, DYDX trades at $26.09 with a 24-hr trading volume of $809,985,060. Also, over the past 24 hours, it recorded a 17.91% increase.

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand is the world’s first open-source, permissionless, and pure PoS blockchain protocol. As its team says, the protocol is designed for the future of finance. Additionally, on November 29 – 30, it’ll have a two-day event that will allow its supporters to meet the Algorand developers and benefit from networking opportunities.

As the image above shows, it currently trades at $2.03 with a 24-hr volume of $1,144,972,854. Along with this, it also showed an 11.45% increase in the same period.

Helium (HNT)

HNT, powered by Helium blockchain, introduces a “new way to mine crypto”. It allows mining HNT through Hotspots via radio technology — in contradiction to expensive and wasteful GPUs.

Currently, HNT trades at $20.53 with a 24-hr trading volume of $62,439,507. Notably, it also showed a 6.91% increase in the last 24 hours.

Tezos (XTZ)

The last token that made our list today is Tezos (XTZ). Tezos prides itself on being a “self-amending cryptographic ledger”. What’s more, it continuously tries to add and improve itself with the latest innovations, to deliver the best kinds of solutions.

At the time of writing, it trades at $8.33 with a 24-hr volume of $2,219,667,978. In addition, it increased by about 4.19% in the same period.

Surely, even with the recent dip in the crypto market, cryptocurrencies are still showing promising numbers. As traders, it’s important to keep an eye on the market to know what you should do next.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.