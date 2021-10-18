Dog Meme Coins Surge, Has Elon Musk Sparked a Battle Royale? – The meme coin community saw a brief spike in the price of some of their favorite meme tokens earlier today. To name a few, Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE), and BabyFloki (BABYFLOKI), all saw price hikes.

Specifically, the prices of these tokens went up exactly around the same time. Upon inspection, the cause takes us back to one very influential tech titan — Elon Musk. About 7 hours ago, right around the price spikes, Elon tweets a symbol claimed by many of the meme coin communities.

(_/)

( •_•)

/ >🚀 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2021

From this tweet, we can speculate that Elon Musk is once again hinting at the fact that he wants to see meme coins rocket to the moon. He followed up this tweet with another that said, “I’ve thought about and…I’m not sorry for party rocking”. This points to the probability that he knows exactly what he’s doing.

Remarkably the price of DOGE went from $0.235 to $0.243, according to CoinGecko. Likewise, BABYDOGE went from $0.000000001497 to $0.000000001554 and BABYFLOKI went from $0.00035842 to $0.00037228. Meanwhile, SHIB’s price shot from $0.00002532 to $0.00002872.

At the time of writing the prices seem to be staggering around these prices. Out of all four of the mentioned meme coins, it seems SHIB is showing the most bullish signals compared to the others.

Shiba Inu had a pretty exciting week prior, the asset went up over 217.7% during that time. It seems the token is gaining attention from all corners of the world. Recently, another tweet from a different prominent figure got the community very excited.

Of course, the original meme token — DOGE, may have some major announcements to make soon. Especially, considering its reestablishment plans. On the other hand, it seems BABYDOGE still has some dedicated fans, despite its childish tactics to thin out the competition.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.