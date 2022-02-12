Jamb postpones 2022 UTME/DE registration – THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has shifted the commencement of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and the Direct Entry, DE, registration by one week.

The board in a statement by the Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, yesterday, said the registration would now start on February 19 instead of February 12 earlier announced.

The statement read: “The commencement of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, and Direct Entry, DE, registration exercise earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022, has now been postponed to Saturday, February 19, 2022, to end on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

“The one-week postponement is to allow for more fine-tuning of the upgraded and more user-friendly procedures for candidates’ registration.

“The process, which will be concluded within the one-week extension period, is also aimed at accommodating feedbacks from candidates and other stakeholders alike.

“The board wishes the general public to note that the board is ever-ready to provide world-class services to Nigerians.

“Further to the above, the new and improved procedures for the 2022 UTME registration would be made available on the board’s website, its weekly bulletin as well as other media outlets on Monday, February 14, 2022.

“The candidates, are by this notice, urged to follow keenly the procedures for registration as would be announced by the Board.”

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.