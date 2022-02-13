Jamb News: 10 trending 2022 UTME news today – The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2022 registration will soon begin nationwide and as a result prospective candidates will need all the updated information and news regarding Jamb registration 2022.

We bring you top trending 2022 UTME news today:

Jamb postpones 2022 UTME/DE registration – THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has shifted the commencement of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and the Direct Entry, DE, registration by one week.

The board in a statement by the Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, yesterday, said the registration would now start on February 19 instead of February 12 earlier announced.

The statement read: “The commencement of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, and Direct Entry, DE, registration exercise earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022, has now been postponed to Saturday, February 19, 2022, to end on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

“The one-week postponement is to allow for more fine-tuning of the upgraded and more user-friendly procedures for candidates’ registration.

“The process, which will be concluded within the one-week extension period, is also aimed at accommodating feedbacks from candidates and other stakeholders alike.

“The board wishes the general public to note that the board is ever-ready to provide world-class services to Nigerians.

“Further to the above, the new and improved procedures for the 2022 UTME registration would be made available on the board’s website, its weekly bulletin as well as other media outlets on Monday, February 14, 2022.

“The candidates, are by this notice, urged to follow keenly the procedures for registration as would be announced by the Board.”

PDP chieftain promises free JAMB forms – The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has announced plans to pay the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration fees for less privileged students across the six local government areas in Ogun Central through his foundation – Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation.

The free JAMB registration is the latest philanthropic gesture from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain who gave out scholarships worth N50, 000 each to 60 outstanding students from the six local government areas in Ogun Central last October.

“I am an advocate of quality education and I’m happy to be helping the young ones in my Senatorial District in their aspiration to bag a degree,” Aderinokun said.

“The online registration provides a level playing ground and anyone who registers through the foundation’s website stands a chance to be selected by the committee.

“I encourage the young ones to take advantage of this opportunity because I believe in the potential of my people.”

Aderinokun is resolute in his ambition to make lives better with his projects and he believes his latest move will inspire youths in their quest for higher education.

JAMB adopts new USSD code for UTME/DE registration and examination – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says that it has concluded plans to adopt additional USSD code to be used by examination candidates besides the 55019 code that has been in operation since 2018 for registration and other essential services offered by the board.

This is seen as part of the measures by the examination body for a hitch-free 2022 UTME/DE and to ensure that there is no congestion during the registration exercise when a lot of candidates would be sending their requests through 55019 for registration and examination.

This disclosure is contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin recently released by its Director of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin, and can be seen on its website.

The 55019 code is used to create profiles for registration by candidates who are required to send their National Identification Number (NIN) via the code for their details to be pulled from the database of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) before proceeding to a certified centre for their biometric capturing.

What JAMB is saying

The statement from JAMB partly reads, ‘’As part of the intensive preparations for a hitch-free 2022 UTME/DE registration exercise, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is putting finishing touches to all arrangements for the institution of an additional Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code to be used by candidates.

‘’The 55019 code is used to create profiles for registration by candidates who are required to send their National Identification Number (NIN) via the code for their details to be pulled from the NIMC database before proceeding to a certified centre for their biometric capturing.

‘’To ensure that there is no congestion during registration when many candidates would be sending their requests via 55019 for the 2022/23 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) Registration and Examination, the Board has concluded arrangements to have an alternative code with a similar function for the benefit of candidates should they encounter any unexpected challenge with the other code.’’

Why this matters

JAMB has used the 55019 code exclusively since 2018 for the UTME registration and examination exercises successfully.

The planned introduction of another USSD code is to help the examination board align its service delivery with global best practices as well as a desire to eliminating any hurdle that could ever be encountered by candidates in a bid to create their profiles.

This would ensure that candidates get value for money spent as well as the quality service they deserve.

Nigerian Examination Body, JAMB Introduces Self-service Registration Platform – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it is introducing self-registration outlets in Abuja and Lagos in order reduce the crowds at the Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in those cities.

In the board’s bulletin on Monday, the head of publicity and protocol, Dr Fabian Benjanin, said the introduction of self-registration centres in the two cosmopolitan cities is to leverage on the digital competence of candidates who feel they can do the registration on their own and expand the registration access points in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The service provider, Bankfort, has expressed optimism about the immense potential of the seamless registration mode, stating that “it is the norm rather than the exception in more developed climes.”

Meanwhile, JAMB registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, ahead of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration nationwide, has urged proprietors of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres to consider their engagements with the board as a national assignment.

Prof Oloyede gave the charge at a virtual meeting with the proprietors of accredited CBT centres preparatory to the 2022 UTME/DE registration.

He urged the centre owners to be mindful of their sensitive responsibilities, given the strategic importance of the exercise to the nation.

He said JAMB would continue to partner with reliable CBT centres, noting that some centres were sanctioned on account of the various offences they committed during the 2021 exercise.

He added that the board would do the same if any of them was found wanting.

