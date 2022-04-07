Largest data center in west Africa launches in Lagos – The Lagos state governor yesterday launched the new MDXi Data Centre, MDXi is an offshoot of one of the most successful companies out of Nigeria, MainOne.

The governor while commissioning the facility stated the launch has again put Lagos on a global market map. Our state has become the leading destination for technology companies on the African continent.

“In addition to being the largest sub-national economy in Africa, we are home to Paystack, Flutterwave, Interswitch, and many other globally recognized Start-ups. We are also a leading global city in e-commerce and retail technology according to the Global Startup Ecosystem Index’’.

‘’Lagos is the commercial nerve centre of the country and we will continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to flourish’’.

‘’We are ensuring that our policies are designed to support investment and create unending opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors’’

MDXi operates the largest carrier-neutral data centres in West Africa and has harnessed MainOne’s network footprint to interconnect all major network providers in the region and also enable smaller ISPs and virtual network operators connect to provide services to hosted customers.

Their facilities are purpose-built and operated by a team of multi-skilled engineers focused on delivering the best data center and cloud technologies required to deliver high availability to our customers. MDXi has operational data center facilities in Lagos, Nigeria, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire and Accra, Ghana.

MDXI, a MainOne company has now been acquired by Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure companyTM and is now a member of the Equinix global footprint.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.