N37b National Assembly renovation begins this week – Two years after it got Presidential approval to give the National Assembly a face-lift, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) will begin the renovation of the sprawling edifice this week.

Thirty-seven billion naira was voted for the project in the 2020 Appropriation Act which President Muhammadu Buhari signed following request to that effect by the leadership of the National Assembly.

It was gathered yesterday that the contractors have been mobilised to commence work.

As a result of prolonged decay, the foyer of the White House and other parts of the Complex had succumbed to massive leakage due to torrential rainfall in June 2021.

Apart from the leaking roof, the leadership of the National Assembly often complained of excessive heat during plenary and committee sessions.

It was observed that two hearing rooms in the House of Representatives were recently fitted with industrial Air conditioning units as part of remedial measures to curb heatwave.

Last year, the Red and the Green chambers referenced the leaking parts of the complex as a justification for its request to President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the N37 billion repair vote.

Some Nigerians had criticised the amount voted for the renovation.

The National Assembly also ordered a cooling system to serve as an alternative.

A source close to the leadership of the National Assembly, confirmed the development.

“The National Assembly has made a contingency plan by importing additional chiller as backup to the one the FCDA contractor is fixing in the renovation plan as budgeted for by FCDA,” the source said.

