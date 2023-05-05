Christian Anti-Extremism Act is currently being debated in the Senate

News summary:

The Christian Centre Anti-Extremism Act is being debated in the Nigerian Senate, aiming to regulate Christian worship and curb religious extremism.

Senators argue that improper use of religion has led to conflict, radicalism, and a need for a standardized Christian education curriculum.

The bill, now approved for a second reading, has been sent to the Education Committee for further evaluation.

A bill creating a National Centre for Christian Education has been approved for a second reading in the Senate.

Senator for Adamawa South Binos Yaroe has introduced legislation to “regulate and set standards” for Christian worship in Nigeria.

According to Yaroe, the country’s history of conflict may be traced back to the “inappropriate practise” of religion.

Senator Istifanus Gyang (D-Plateau North) weighed in on the discussion by arguing that the improper use of religion has fostered extremism.

Across faiths, we need not be suspicious of one another. Instead, “we need to understand and respect one another, our peculiarities, and reality,” as Gyang put it.

If performed properly, religion may be a source of strength and national cohesiveness, but its misuse has fostered extremism and hatred.

“This is exactly why we need a commission to create a Christian education curriculum.”

Senator for Benue South, Abba Moro, also spoke, saying the law is “apt” because of the manipulation of some young people by radical religious figures.

There is no denying, as the senator put it, that “inappropriate explanation of the Bible and the Quran” is contributing to the problem in some regions of the country.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan submitted the bill to a voice vote, and it was quickly approved.

Lawan has sent the bill to the Education Committee for further consideration.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.