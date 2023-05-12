Cost of New Vehicle Number Plate, Driving Licence in Nigeria in 2023

Article summary:

Vehicle number plate: N12,500 for standard number plate and N80,000 for fancy number plate.

Driving licence: N10,000 for three years validity and N30,000 for five years validity.

How to Register for a New Vehicle Number Plate

You will need to provide the following documents:

Proof of ownership of the vehicle (e.g., bill of sale, insurance certificate, etc.)

Proof of identity (e.g., national ID card, driver’s licence, etc.)

Two passport-size photographs

The FRSC will then issue you with a new vehicle number plate.

How to Apply for a New Driving Licence

To apply for a new driving licence, you will need to visit your nearest FRSC office. You will need to provide the following documents:

Proof of identity (e.g., national ID card, driver’s licence, etc.)

Proof of residency (e.g., utility bill, rent receipt, etc.)

Two passport-size photographs

The FRSC will then conduct a vision test and a written test. If you pass the tests, you will be issued with a new driving licence.

The cost of new vehicle number plate and driving licence in Nigeria has increased in 2023. However, the FRSC has said that the new rates are still affordable for most Nigerians. If you are planning to register for a new vehicle number plate or driving licence, you should visit your nearest FRSC office as soon as possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between a standard number plate and a fancy number plate?

A standard number plate is a plain number plate with no special features. A fancy number plate is a number plate with special features, such as personalized numbers or letters, or a unique design.

What is the cost of a commercial driver’s licence?

The cost of a commercial driver’s licence is N35,000.

What is the cost of a private driver’s licence?

The cost of a private driver’s licence is N15,000.

What documents do I need to register a new vehicle in Nigeria?

You will need to provide the following documents to register a new vehicle in Nigeria:

Proof of ownership of the vehicle (e.g., bill of sale, purchase agreement)

Proof of identity (e.g., national identity card, driver’s licence)

Proof of residence (e.g., utility bill, rent receipt)

What documents do I need to apply for a driving licence in Nigeria?

You will need to provide the following documents to apply for a driving licence in Nigeria:

Proof of identity (e.g., national identity card, driver’s licence)

Proof of residence (e.g., utility bill, rent receipt)

Medical certificate

Certificate of training from a certified driving school

What is the process for registering a new vehicle in Nigeria?

To register a new vehicle in Nigeria, you will need to follow these steps:

Go to the FRSC office in your state. Fill out the registration form. Pay the registration fee. Provide the following documents: Proof of ownership of the vehicle (e.g., bill of sale, purchase agreement)

Proof of identity (e.g., national identity card, driver’s licence)

Proof of residence (e.g., utility bill, rent receipt) Have your vehicle inspected by an FRSC officer. Receive your new vehicle number plate and registration certificate.

What is the process for applying for a driving licence in Nigeria?

To apply for a driving licence in Nigeria, you will need to follow these steps:

Go to the FRSC office in your state. Fill out the application form. Pay the application fee. Provide the following documents: Proof of identity (e.g., national identity card

