Ecobank Redesigns Branches To Improve Service Provision – Ecobank Nigeria has begun renovating its branches across the nation. This initiative will result in the transformation of the bank’s extant banking halls into contemporary smart banking arenas designed to provide a comfortable environment for customers and other stakeholders who visit the bank’s branches.

Mrs. Titi Olarinde, Head, Branch Network, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, commented on the branch transformation exercise, stating that it is a deliberate and strategic decision of the bank to ensure that customers transact seamlessly in an environment where they are happy to come every day, while providing them and our staff with the best banking experience possible.

She stated that the renovated branches are outfitted with completely functional digital service points, new ATMs, solar power for uninterrupted power 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and other amenities to improve the customer experience.

She revealed that the bank has designated 50 branches across the country for the redesign initiative’s initial phase, and that they will be delivered by the end of the year.

Ten of these branches, including the Ajose Adeogun, Ikotun, Iju, and Admiralty branches in Lagos; the Jabi, Garki Area 8, and Maitama branches in Abuja; the Murtala Mohammed Way in Kano; the Benin Sapele Road in Benin-City and the Aba Road in Port Harcourt, have been completed and are now open to clients.

“As a bank, we decided to redesign and give our branches a new appearance and feel in order to convey our identity as a pan-African financial institution.

“The comprehensive renovation affects the branch’s ambiance, aesthetics, and internal and external branding. To complement the new appearance, the signage is undergoing a complete redesign.

“We believe the remodelled branches will reflect the personality and values of the brand, raise the standard of customer experience and service delivery to our existing and prospective customers as well as all stakeholders.

“Visit any of our branches in Ajose Adeogun, Ikotun, Iju, and Admiralty in Lagos; Jabi, Garki Area 8, and Maitama in Abuja; Murtala Mohammed Way, Kano; Benin Sapele Road, Benin-City, and Aba Road in Port Harcourt to get a feel for the locations that have already been completed and opened to customers,” she said.

Mrs. Olarinde concluded by stating that the bank’s recent innovative projects are geared towards making it the most favoured financial institution in the nation.

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd is a subsidiary of Ecobank Group, the premier pan-African financial institution. Ecobank Nigeria provides a comprehensive array of financial services and solutions to its consumer, commercial, corporate, and investment banking clients through its over 200 branches and 60,000 Xpress Point agency locations.

