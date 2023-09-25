NLC and OPS Clash Over Proposed Nationwide Strike: What’s at Stake? – The tension between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) is palpable as the former gears up for a nationwide strike. The NLC has been critical of the OPS, accusing them of opposing the strike to maintain what they term “slave wages.” The looming strike is in response to recent government actions, including subsidy removal on petrol, which the NLC argues has intensified the economic hardship experienced by everyday Nigerians.

While the OPS acknowledges the struggles faced by workers, they warn of the potential economic downturn a nationwide strike could trigger, especially given the country’s current fragile economic state. The main message from the OPS has been one of caution: the country can’t afford a nationwide strike right now.

An inside source provided some insights into the government’s tactics, suggesting that there are efforts to divide and discredit the NLC. This source alleges that the government is spending more time creating divisions within the union rather than addressing the core issues. Moreover, there are suspicions that the government is using groups to sway public opinion against the NLC’s actions.

Amidst these tensions, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) is also in the spotlight, with rumors suggesting that they might have been influenced by the government to oppose the NLC’s decisions. However, the same source opines that the TUC has presented their demands to the government and it remains to be seen how these demands will be addressed.

Another significant revelation is that the NLC might have an uphill battle, as the government appears to have made no move to formally invite the NLC for a meeting post the expiration of their 21-day ultimatum.

The OPS, which consists of major associations like the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, has made an impassioned plea to both the government and the NLC. Their primary concern is the well-being of over 200 million Nigerians, which they feel is at risk if a strike goes ahead. They emphasize the need for innovative dialogue that doesn’t end up jeopardizing the country’s economic stability.

Interestingly, pro-labour civil society groups have thrown their weight behind the NLC. The Joint Action Front (JAF), a significant ally of the NLC, urges the NLC to stand firm on their decision for an indefinite strike.

With the NLC’s National Executive Council meeting imminent, the nation watches with bated breath. The decisions made here could shape Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape for the foreseeable future. At the heart of this tussle is a fundamental question: How can the welfare of workers be balanced against the broader economic implications for the country? Only time will tell which path Nigeria will take.