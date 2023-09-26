Ecobank Pan African Centre Welcomes US College and Career Fair in Lagos – The Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Victoria Island, Lagos, was bustling with activity last week as it played host to the annual US College and Career Fairs, an initiative organized by the United States Mission in Nigeria.

Gracing the event, US Consul General, Mr. Will Stevens, emphasized the United States’ stature as a premier destination for international students. He extolled the unparalleled educational experiences, flexibility, and diversity that American institutions offer. “We are elated to present Nigerian students aspiring to pursue their studies in the US with this unique platform. It enables them to explore the myriad programs available across various U.S. educational institutions,” remarked Mr. Stevens.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Mr. Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, highlighted the significance of the event. He said, “Partnering with the US agency for this initiative has been rewarding. This fair has paved the way for students keen on advancing their education in the US to engage directly with representatives from American colleges. It’s a golden opportunity for them to gather firsthand information that will guide their academic decisions.”

The event witnessed a significant turnout, drawing schools from across Lagos state and members of the general public. Attendees benefited immensely as they interacted with admissions officers from various US colleges. They gained insights into application procedures, opportunities for financial assistance, and the myriad advantages of an American education.

In essence, the fair served as a bridge, connecting aspiring Nigerian students with the world of opportunities that American higher education presents.