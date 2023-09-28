Rising Cooking Gas Prices Spark Concern: NALPGAM Calls for Federal Intervention – The President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Mr. Abideen Olatunbosun, voiced serious concerns yesterday over the escalating prices of cooking gas in the country. He warned that unless urgent action is taken, cooking gas may soon become a luxury item affordable only to the wealthy.

During the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NALPGAM held in Ibadan, Olatunbosun highlighted the continuous increase in gas prices as a significant challenge for both Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) marketers and consumers alike. “The hike in the price of gas is a concern to all,” he emphasized, calling on the Federal Government to step in to stabilize the prices and ensure that cooking gas remains accessible to the average Nigerian citizen.

According to Olatunbosun, improving the country’s gas utilization levels is imperative for both environmental and economic reasons. The widespread adoption of gas as a primary cooking fuel would not only help preserve the nation’s forests but also enhance the quality of life for its residents and contribute positively to the economy’s growth.

“The government needs to find ways to ensure the stability of gas prices as well as make gas available to common Nigerians. If we all adopt gas, it will save our forest and improve the quality of our lifestyle, and the economy will grow,” Olatunbosun stated.

Adding to the discussion, Mr. Ogbugo Ukoha, the Executive Director of Distribution Systems, Storage, and Retailing Infrastructure of the Nigerian Midstream And Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), mentioned that the recent deregulation policy in the sector is expected to lead to more reflective pricing for petroleum products. He noted encouraging signs in the domestic market, where the supply of gas has reportedly surpassed import levels.

However, despite the increased domestic supply, the pressing issue of rising cooking gas prices remains, necessitating prompt government intervention to ensure that this essential commodity remains within reach for all segments of the Nigerian population.