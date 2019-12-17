Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Nationwide Recruitment for Customer Service officers – Guaranty Trust Bank plc is a foremost Nigerian financial institution with vast business outlays spanning Anglophone West Africa and the United Kingdom. The Bank presently has an Asset Base of over 2 Trillion Naira, shareholders funds of over 200 Billion Naira and employs over 10,000 people in Nigeria, Cote dIvoire, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Uganda and the United Kingdom – Apply here!

We are recruiting to fill the vacant positions below:

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Our unique branches countrywide

Job type: Full time

Job Description

At Guaranty Trust Bank PLC, our mission is to build an enduring Proudly African and Truly International Institution that plays a fundamental role as a Platform for Enriching Lives by building strong, value adding relationships with our customers, stakeholders and the communities in which we operate.

Join our diverse and inclusive team where you will feel valued and inspired to contribute your unique skills and experience.

We are looking for vibrant people who would work passionately in driving our desire to provide exceptional services to our customers.

Job Responsibilites

We are hiring experienced Customer Service Representatives to deliver exceptional customer experiences. To do well on this role, you will be required to:

Respond promptly to customer inquiries

Communicate with customers through various channels

Acknowledge and resolve customer complaints

Know our products to answer questions

Provide professional customer support

Requirements

2 to 3 years’ work experience in any customer service related role

HND from an accredited polytechnic

Minimum of 5 O’ level credits – including English and Mathematics

Completion of NYSC is mandatory

Competencies/Skills:

Awesome service disposition

Attention to details

Effective communication skills

Problem resolution skills

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here to apply online