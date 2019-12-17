Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Nationwide Recruitment for Customer Service officers

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Nationwide Recruitment for Customer Service officers – Guaranty Trust Bank plc is a foremost Nigerian financial institution with vast business outlays spanning Anglophone West Africa and the United Kingdom. The Bank presently has an Asset Base of over 2 Trillion Naira, shareholders funds of over 200 Billion Naira and employs over 10,000 people in Nigeria, Cote dIvoire, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Uganda and the United Kingdom – Apply here!

We are recruiting to fill the vacant positions below:

Job Title: Customer Service Representative

Location: Our unique branches countrywide
Job type: Full time

Job Description

  • At Guaranty Trust Bank PLC, our mission is to build an enduring Proudly African and Truly International Institution that plays a fundamental role as a Platform for Enriching Lives by building strong, value adding relationships with our customers, stakeholders and the communities in which we operate.
  • Join our diverse and inclusive team where you will feel valued and inspired to contribute your unique skills and experience.
  • We are looking for vibrant people who would work passionately in driving our desire to provide exceptional services to our customers.

Job Responsibilites

  • We are hiring experienced Customer Service Representatives to deliver exceptional customer experiences. To do well on this role, you will be required to:
  • Respond promptly to customer inquiries
  • Communicate with customers through various channels
  • Acknowledge and resolve customer complaints
  • Know our products to answer questions
  • Provide professional customer support

Requirements

  • 2 to 3 years’ work experience in any customer service related role
  • HND from an accredited polytechnic
  • Minimum of 5 O’ level credits – including English and Mathematics
  • Completion of NYSC is mandatory

Competencies/Skills:

  • Awesome service disposition
  • Attention to details
  • Effective communication skills
  • Problem resolution skills

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should: Click here to apply online

