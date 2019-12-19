Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

EFCC recovers additional N70m from alleged corrupt persons in Kwara state – Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has recovered additional N70 million from alleged corrupt persons in Kwara State.

The commission said the latest recovery of looted fund was from its ongoing investigations into the spending of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS).

EFCC had October this year handed over the recovered sum of N112million to Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq in Ilorin, the state capital.

Head, Ilorin zonal office of EFCC, Isyakyu Sharu, said this while speaking as a guest on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Ilorin programme: “Morning Safari.”

He said: “We beam our searchlights on political office holders, civil servants and internet fraudsters. You remember recently, we handed over about N112million cash recovery to his Excellency, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq. But I can tell you that our ongoing investigations into the spending of KWIRS, we have recovered additional N70 million.

“We came on the eve of 2019 general elections, we embarked on anti-vote buying; our role in the election made the exercise to be free, fair and credible. We discovered that about one billion naira was diverted by the some government officials, we investigated it and saved the state’s resources.”

On other achievements of the zone, Sharu said: “As it is today, we have 44 convictions in Ilorin zonal office, 42 of them were prosecuted on offences that border on internet fraud, other fraud related offences. We must join hands to fight the menace of internet fraud because it affects our image as a country.

“Parents, traditional rulers and religious leaders must play their role in the fight against corruption.”

He appealed to the people of Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti states to continue to partner with the EFCC by giving relevant information that could assist the commission in the discharge of its responsibilities.