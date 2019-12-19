Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Fayemi signs N124.7 billion Ekiti 2020 budget – Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi on Wednesday signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill with a promise to deliver his campaign promises.

Fayemi, while signing the “Budget of Deliverables,” described it as a plan focused on enhancing good governance and implementing a speedy economic transformation of the state.

He added that the budget signalled his administration’s focus on improving and “deepening the infrastructure stock required to attract investments to the state.”

The governor stated that the signing of the Appropriation Bill had returned the state to its predictable January to December budget cycle while also switching from the old fashioned cash-based budgeting to International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS).

He stated that his government was now well positioned to implement the budget and continue the journey of delivering its promises to the people.

“This budget tagged ‘Budget of Deliverables’ is a N124.7 billion plan focused on enhancing good governance and implementing a speedy economic transformation of Ekiti State,” he said.

Fayemi thanked the State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council members, the public service and Ekiti people for the collaborative efforts that had returned normalcy to the state’s budgeting cycle.

The governor said the Assembly had proved to be a worthy partner with the Executive by working “tirelessly to review the budget estimates and prepare a final budget.”

Speaker Funminiyi Afuye said the Assembly painstakingly deliberated and “forensically scrutinised” the budget estimate as required by the law.

Afuye said the people’s engagement in the budgeting process as well as the cordial relationship between the Executive and the legislature made its passage easier.