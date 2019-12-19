Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to apply for Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) massive recruitment 2019 – Our client, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), is a Commercial and Strategic State Corporation mandated to maintain, operate, improve and regulate all sea and inland waterway ports in Kenya. KPA aspires to position the Port of Mombasa as a competitive regional hub. The Port of Mombasa is the gateway to East and Central Africa, and is one of the busiest Ports along the East African coastline – Apply here!

The Port provides direct connectivity to over 80 ports worldwide and is linked to a vast hinterland comprising Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Northern Tanzania, Southern Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia by road. A railway line also runs from the Port to Uganda and Tanzania.

In order to enhance institutional capacity to deliver strategy, KPA is seeking to recruit highly motivated and results oriented individuals to fill the following exciting and challenging positions:

Operations Division

This Division is headed by the General Manager, Operations. The Division is specialized and technical in nature and comprises six departments, namely; Inland Container Depots, Container Terminal Operations, Conventional Cargo Operations, Marine Operations, Logistics and Safety Branch. This Division has the following vacancies:

Principal Operations Officer (Ship) Principal Operations Officer (Planning) Principal Operations Officer Principal Marine Officer Principal Logistics Officer Senior Occupational Health Officer Senior Planning Officer Container Operations Senior Operations Officer (Resources) Senior Operations Officer (Roro) Depot Engineer ICD Nairobi Depot Accountant ICDN Port Fire Officer Officer Senior Superintendent (Lamu Jetty)

Engineering Services Division

This Division is headed by the General Manager, Engineering Services. It comprises three Departments, namely; Conventional Cargo Engineering, Marine Engineering and Container Terminal Engineering. This Division has the following vacancies:

Head of Marine Engineering Principal Terminal Engineer (Workshops) Senior Engineer (Electrical/Electronics) Senior Engineer (Shift) Senior Mechanical Superintendent (Workshops) Senior Mechanical Handling Inspector

Finance Division

This Division is headed by the General Manager, Finance. It comprises four Departments, namely; Financial Accounting, Management Accounting, Procurement & Supplies and Commercial Branch. This Division has the following vacancies:

Principal Financial Accountant Senior Accountant (Management Information) Senior Accountant (General Ledger) Senior Accountant (Assets Management) Senior Procurement Officer (Purchasing & Contracts) Senior Procurement Officer (Tenders) Senior Procurement Officer (Central Tender Committee)

Board and Legal Services Division

This Division is headed by the General Manager, Board and Legal Services. It comprises three Departments, namely; Contracts & Conveyancing, Litigation and Disputes and Ethics & Integrity. This Division has the following vacancies:

Head of Ethics & Integrity Principal Insurance Officer Senior Legal Officer (Contracts & Conveyancing) Senior Estate & Rating Officer Senior Insurance Officer

Corporate Services Division

This Division is headed by the General Manager, Corporate Services. It comprises four Departments, namely; Corporate Development, Corporate Affairs, Information & Communication Technology and Marketing. This Division has the following vacancies:

Head of Information & Communication Technology Principal Economist (Planning & Development) Economist (Projects) Principal Marketing Executive (Transit Markets) Senior Business Software & Development Officer (BS) Senior System Administrator (Security) Senior Business Analyst (MCC & Marine) Senior Customer Relations Officer

Infrastructure Development Division

This Division is headed by the General Manager, Infrastructure Development. It comprises three Departments, namely; Projects Development & Management, Port Electrical Engineering and Civil Engineering. This Division has the following vacancies:

Principal Civil Engineer (Maintenance) Senior Surveyor Senior Civil Engineer (Marine Structures) Senior Projects Engineer (Civil) Senior Projects Engineer (Electrical)

Human Resources & Administration Division

This Division is headed by the General Manager, Human Resources & Administration. It comprises four Departments, namely; Human Resources, Medical Services, Administration and Bandari College. This Division has the following vacancies:

Head of Human Resources Head of Administration Principal Employee Relations Officer Chief Clinical Officer Senior Medical Officer Senior Time Administrator Senior Employee Relations Officer (Productivity/Liaison) Hospital Administration Officer

Security Services Department

The Department is led by the Head of Security Services and is responsible for directing all security functions, including physical security and safety of employees, facilities, and assets in KPA.

It comprises three Sections, namely; Enforcement, Security Systems and Investigations. This Department has the following vacancies:

Principal Port Security Officer (Enforcement) Senior Port Security Officer (Compliance & Control Centres)

Candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 including:

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board

Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, and

Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau.

If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the relevant criteria for any of the roles above, please submit your application including copies of your academic and professional certificates, testimonials and your curriculum vitae, including among other details your current position, current remuneration, email and telephone contacts of three (3) referees familiar with your qualifications and work experience.

For full details about these positions and how to apply, kindly log onto our e-recruitment platform via https://www2.deloitte.com/ke/en/careers/executive-search-recruitment.html

Email or hard copy applications will not be accepted. Only those applications submitted through the e-recruitment portal will be considered. To be considered, your application must be received by not later than 26 February 2019 addressed to:

The Director,

Executive Selection Division

Deloitte Consulting Limited

Deloitte Place

Waiyaki Way Westlands, Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Ports Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE), and committed to diversity and gender equality. Canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification.