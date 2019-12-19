Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Recruitment – Shortlisted Tradesmen & Tradeswomen – Kenya Defence Forces is pleased to announce to the general public the candidates who are shortlisted in KDF – View full list here!

Kenya Defence Forces Recruitment – Jobs in Kenya. List of shortlisted candidates for KDF cadets. Ministry of Defence – Kenya.

Below is the official advertisement for the recruitment:

Kenya Defense Forces Advertisement for Recruitment of General Service Officer Cadets and Specialist Officers – October and November 2019 KDF Jobs

Advertisement for Recruitment of General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets, Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen/Women and Defence Forces Constables into the Kenya Defence Forces.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is pleased to announce to the general public the recruitment of General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets and Specialist Officers General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen/Women and Defence Forces Constables into the Kenya Defence Forces which is scheduled to take place in the months of October and November 2019. Corruption.

Bribery and other acts of corruption are against the law. All persons presenting themselves for recruitment purposes with fake/falsified documents or caught engaging in any corrupt activity shall be arrested and prosecuted.

If you accept to be conned, you will lose your money or property and go to jail; it has happened to many citizens during past recruitment.

Do not waste your money and risk imprisonment NO ONE can influence the recruitment process.

Report any suspicious activities/conmen to the nearest police station or a military camp. KDF recruitment is absolutely FREE TO ALL.

Prospective candidates willing to join Kenya Defence Forces MUST meet the following conditions and education qualification:

Conditions

Be Kenyan citizens with no dual citizenship.

Be in possession of a valid Kenyan National Identity Card.

Age – between 18 and 26 years old for GSO Cadets, not above 30 years for Specialist Officers and not above 39 years for Chaplains/Imams.

Be physically and medically fit in accordance with the KDF standards.

Have no criminal record. (6) Minimum Height:

Men 1.60m (5ft 3in).

Women 1.52m (5ft)

Minimum Weight:

Men 54.55 Kg (120 lb).

Women 50.00 Kg (110 lb).

Female candidates must NOT be pregnant at the time of recruitment and during the entire duration of training.

Minimum Education Qualification

General Service Officer (GSO)

Cadets Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with at least C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one Science subject.

The initial training period for this category will cover three (3) continuous years leading to a BSc in Military Science and Security Studies on successful completion.

Specialist Officers