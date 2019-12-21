JAMB UTME Direct Entry 2020/2021 Registration Form is Out – Apply Here

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB UTME Direct Entry 2020/2021 Registration Form is Out – JAMB Direct Entry Registration Form 2020 – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced that the 2020 JAMB UTME DE Registration form will commence from 10th January, 2020 – Apply here!

JAMB UTME Direct Entry is mainly for those that already possess a National Diploma certificate (ND) or Higher Diploma certificate (HND) and intends to go for a degree programme in the university. Those that seek admission through this means are offered admission into 200 level or 300 level depending on the school of your choice.

DE candidates will be required to provide their jamb registration numbers with which they gained admission to NCE/NID/diploma and previous degree

Qualifications awarded by examination bodies (IJMB, Cambridge, WAEC, JUPEB, etc) approved by Nigeria shall not require any previous jamb number.

Before you apply for DE form, you have to read the UTME Direct Entry requirements.

How to Apply for JAMB Direct Entry Registration Form 2020

Registration Fee is Three Thousand Five Hundred (N3,500) Naira Additional Five Hundred (N500) Naira Only is paid to obtain the reading text “The Last Days at Forcados High School” for DE Candidates and $20 for Candidates from the eight foreign centres A CD containing JAMB eSyllabus, eBrochure and other vital materials is also given free Candidates should note that ePINS purchased are tied to individual proﬁle and are not transferable Candidates are advised to keep as private and conﬁdential their security details such as registration numbers, password/numbers of ATM Cards, email addresses and ePINs

UTME Direct Entry Profile Registration

You have to register your profile on JAMB portal, and to do so read JAMB profile registration.

JAMB ePIN SELLING POINTS The ePIN outlets are:

NIPOST and eleven Participating Banks (ACCESS, FCMB, FIDELITY, FIRSTBANK, JAIZ, Polaris, Stanbic IBTC, STERLING, UNION and UNITY)

Mobile Money Operators: Paga, e-Transact, Pocket Moni, TEASYPay, Packway Projects (Readycash) and Xpress payment solutions

Participating Micro Finance Banks: Trust MFB, Zazzau MFB, Obeledun MFB and Regent MFB

Online Payment Platforms: System Specs (Remita),InterSwitch (Quickteller) Upper-link, e-Transact and United Payment Services (UPS)

Cooperative Society: JAMB Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society

Others: Unique ICT, Digital Partners Network

POS (Citi-Serve)

ATMs of banks listed in (1) above (InterSwitch)

USSD (ERCAS) for mobile banking

Nigerian Embassies in Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Beau, Cotonou, Jeddah, Johannesburg, and London

DUTIES OF PARTICIPATING BANKS/OUTLETS

Collect the Profile Code from candidate’s phone

Collect payment and vend ePIN by SMS to candidate’s phone (Not dictating or copying)

Facilitate POS Payment, if necessary

Issue Evidence of Payment

Collect Centre Service Fees, if requested by the CBT Centre

ePIN is to be delivered electronically to candidates and not to be handwritten

Mode of procurement of ePIN for registration

PAYMENT THROUGH BANKS INCLUDING MICRO FINANCE BANKS

Present Proﬁle Code and pay by cash or card ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number PAYMENT THROUGH POS – This is available at State Ofﬁces of JAMB + CBT Centres, other POS outlets and any CBT Centre that demands it

Present Proﬁle Code and pay by card

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number

PAYMENT THROUGH MOBILE MONEY OPERATORS – This is available at CBT Centres and Other Outlets

Present Proﬁle Code and pay by cash

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone

PAYMENT USING ATM – This is available on all ATM outlets of Participating Banks listed in C(I) (InterSwitch Channel)

Select Bill Payment and then pick JAMB

Enter Proﬁle Code and pay

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number

ONLINE PAYMENT ON JAMB PORTAL

Visit JAMB website: jamb.gov.ng

Click Purchase of 2020 Application Document

Enter your Proﬁle Code

Select payment method (InterSwitch or Remita)

Make payment

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number

PAYMENTS USING USSD (NIBSS/ERCAS)

Dial *565*6*55019#

Enter Proﬁle Code

Select bank and follow the prompts to complete payment

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number

After you have successful pay and obtain your ePIN, you can proceed to any JAMB accredited CBT centres to complete your registration. In case you lost or didn’t receive your ePIN, send [UTMEPIN] or [DEPIN] to 55019 .

General Information For Direct Entry Registration

All candidates must mandatorily register their proﬁles through text messages as illustrated above before proceeding to buy the ePIN

The registration fee is non-refundable

As it is the practice, centres are allowed to charge not more than Seven Hundred Naira ( ₦ 700) only as registration Any centre that charges more than Seven Hundred Naira ( ₦ 700) should be reported to JAMB for appropriate sanctions

All CBT centres have been mandated to select any of the participating banks, MMOs, MFBs, etc. These ﬁnancial institutions are to be present at the CBT centres for the purpose of collecting all No CBT centre staff is allowed to conduct direct cash transaction with the candidates

Candidates are advised to read and understand the guidelines on admission and instructions on how to complete the online registration before commencing the process of registration

Multiple registrations are not Candidates who register more than once will be identiﬁed and disqualiﬁed

Candidates should note that they are required to be present and take live photograph which will be embossed on their result slips and admission letters. No scanned/stapled passport photograph is allowed

Candidates are to note that irrespective of their choice of course of study, they will also be tested on a general text: “The Last Days at Forcados High School” by H. Mohammed for Direct Entry Candidates

Candidates/Ofﬁcials would not be allowed to enter into the examination centre with wristwatch, Phone, electronic device, or any pen/biro. Only common pencil is allowed

Candidates are warned that the Board does not require nor authorise the services of ANY cyber cafe or establishment other than the accredited CBT centres for this exercise

Finally, registration fee for candidates who want to participate in JAMB Direct Entry in Foreign Countries is $20 or its equivalent in each of the eight countries.