Recruitment: Full list of successful Nigerian Navy candidates of DSSC test – The list of successful candidates of the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 27 aptitude test in the Nigerian Navy has been released – View full list here!

According to the force’s head of information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, who broke the news on Friday, December 20, in Abuja, the candidates are to check for their names on this website: www.joinnigeriannavy.com, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

In his statement, Dahun directed the candidates to report at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos state from Friday, December 27 to Friday, January 10, 2020 for interview.

Dahun stressed that the interview is free of charge and that the candidates should beware of scammers that might try to fraudulently extract money from them through online means.

The Navy spokesperson added that the candidates are to arrive at the venue with the following documents: Original and photocopies of academic certificates and credentials including, first school leaving certificate.

Moreover, they are to come with certificates of their tertiary institutions, Federal Ministry of Education authentication of foreign certificates, NYSC discharge/exemption certificate and birth certificate/ declaration of age.

Added to these, the enlisted candidates must bring along with them national identity card/Acknowledgement slip which are mandatory requirements.

In a statement by Dahun, all those interested in applying must be citizens of the country by birth, have at least second class upper division for degree holders and upper credit for those with HND certification.

Shortlisted Candidates For Direct Short Service Commission Course 27 Selection Board

Applicants who sat for the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 27 Aptitude Test are hereby notified to check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the list of successful candidates.

Successful candidates are to report for Interview at Nigerian Navy Secondary School Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos State on Friday 27 December 2019 to Friday 10 January 2020.

The Interview will involve the screening of academic certificates and credentials, medical and physical fitness tests, written and oral examinations. Candidates are to come along with the following items:

Original and photocopies of academic certificates and credentials

including:

(1) First School Leaving Certificate and Senior Secondary School

Certificates (WAEC, NECO etc), with scratch cards for verification of

results (original copy of West African Examination Council Certificate is

compulsory).

(2) Certificates from tertiary institutions.

(3) Federal Ministry of Education authentication of foreign certificates.

(4) NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

(5) Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age.

(6) Certificate of Local Government of origin.

(7) Parent/Guardian Consent Form.

(8) Recommendation Letter from Unit (Serving and Para-Military Personnel).

(9) Two (2) recent coloured passport-sized photographs.

National Identity Card/Acknowledgement Slip(mandatory requirement). Writing materials (biro, pencil sharpener and eraser). Three pairs of white (unmarked) vests and navy blue shorts. A pair of white canvas shoes/trainers. Two bed sheets and pillow cases. A set of cutlery. Toiletries.