BREAKING: Buhari releases Sambo Dasuki after Four Years in Detention – Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), has regained his freedom after spending more than four years in detention.

Dasuki was released by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday in Abuja, following the directive of the Federal Government.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Abubakar Malami, had ordered the DSS to release the former NSA, as well as the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

In a statement personally signed by him, Malami explained that the decision to release the two men was in compliance with the bail granted to them by the court.