Photos: Sowore Leaves DSS HQ following his release – The Department of State Service (DSS) on Tuesday finally released the Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore from detention.
This followed a directive given by Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, in a statement issued today.
Malami had also ordered the release of Ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, who had been in the DSS Custody since December 29, 2015.
See photos of Sowore after he was released bellow:
