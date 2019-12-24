Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Photos: Sowore Leaves DSS HQ following his release – The Department of State Service (DSS) on Tuesday finally released the Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore from detention.

This followed a directive given by Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, in a statement issued today.

Malami had also ordered the release of Ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, who had been in the DSS Custody since December 29, 2015.

See photos of Sowore after he was released bellow: