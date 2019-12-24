Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Final List of Successful Shortlisted Candidates for the Nigeria Police force (NPF) Recruitment 2019: See the official announced Date. This article will show you the date published for the Nigeria Police 2019 Training exercise – See full training list here!

Did you partake in the Nigeria Police Medical Screening that was held on the 9th of September, 2019 through 14th of September, 2019? And hope you were shortlisted in NPF Training List 2019.

If YES, Then, relax yourselves let’s give you the gist.

Meanwhile, have you already made the following materials below available for the NPF Training Exercise.

Go to the training camp with your : Firstly, White vests. Secondly, White socks. White canvas. Blue short. File Jacket. Including, national Identity card/ slip.

Writing materials (Biro,Book and Pencil) for your NPF courses. And also, passports and full size 5 x 7 photographs. Further, Original and photocopies of their credentials.



Look, mind you that you cannot SKIP Nigerian Police Force Training and at the same time want to be a Police Constable.

However, in case you have not checked the NPF List of successful Candidates 2019 click HERE TO DOWNLOAD the Nigerian Police Training List of Shortlisted Candidates by clicking your own state in the page.

Date for NPF Training Exercise 2019

This NPF Training Exercise date has not been announced YET.

Meanwhile, we are going to update you, once will get hold of Nigerian Police Training Exercise Date.

How to Check NPF Names of Successful Candidates for Training 2019

The final List of Shortlisted Candidates that are Eligible for Nigeria Police Training Exercise is now AVAILABLE online – visit www.nigeriapolicecareers.net/

To check yours now.

Disclaimer

We do not have any influence on the ongoing recruitment process. What we do provide, are the necessary information required for you to be selected on the recruitment registration program.

Reference/Sources

Feel free to let’s us know if you have any questions.