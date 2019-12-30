BREAKING: How Sokoto lawmaker slumped and died in assembly complex

December 30, 2019 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Sokoto State House of Assembly
Sokoto State House of Assembly

BREAKING: How Sokoto lawmaker slumped and died in assembly complex – The Sokoto State House of Assembly member representing Kebbe Constituency, Isa Harisu, is dead.

The late Harisu collapsed when he arrived in the State House of Assembly on Monday for the day’s business in parliament.

The lawmaker was quickly rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

He was said to have died on his way to the Hospital.

The death was officially announced at the parliament by the HoA Deputy Speaker, Abubakar Magaji (PDP- Bodinga North).

The late lawmaker, aged 55, left behind his mother, four wives and 22 children.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has suspended its sitting to Tuesday December 31, to attend the burial rites scheduled to take place today (Monday).

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

Download all job past questions & answers here to get ahead of others in getting that your dream job – Download here now!

FREE ADVERTS FOR NEW USED PRODUCTS HERE
About Sam Gabriel 218 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.