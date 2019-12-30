Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How To Get Admission Without JAMB in 2020 – Now that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, there has been lots of mixed reactions; while some are rejoicing for scoring higher marks, some also feels bad for scoring lower marks. However, there are lots of reasons that could lead to the poor performances, including wrong O’level combination, inadequate preparation, exam tension, sudden sickness, psychological issues, but to mention a few.

Did you also have a low score in your JAMB exam and you are afraid of not getting admission this year?

Don’t worry; we’ve got the right solution for you!

What if I tell you that you can gain admission without your JAMB result?

That seems impossible, Right?

In this article, you will discover 5 unique ways you can gain admission without JAMB.

Let’s get started!

5 WAYS TO GAIN ADMISSION WITHOUT JAMB

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is one of the best ways to gain admission if you have lower score in your 2020 JAMB UTME.

When applying to NOUN, you don’t need to sit for JAMB exam before you can be admitted into the school. All you need do is to apply for admission with your details and follow the registration procedure on their portal.

Unlike many other public varsities in Nigeria, you will never experience any strike action with NOUN, meaning you will graduate at the right time.

However, it is important to know that NOUN graduates are not yet eligible to go for the National Youth Service (NYSC), although the management is working hard to get this approved.

Want to know more about NOUN, its Admission procedures, Available courses, Study centres, and lots more?

For more information about NOUN Visit their Official Website now http://www.nouedu.net.

IJMB

Not really convinced with NOUN Admission 2020? The Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) is yet another ideal option to gain admission without UTME.

To start with, the Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) is an Advanced-Level (A-Level) course, and it lasts for less than a year [9 months to be specific]. After this period, you will then take a final exam and be awarded a certificate.

The bottom-line now is that you can apply for Direct entry admission into 200 level in any university of your choice using the IJIMB certificate issued to you after the program.

JUPEB

Still not impressed with NOUN and IJIMB admission opportunities? You still have another option- which is JUPEB!

Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board, abbreviated JUPEB is very similar to the IJMB. You will be offered a certificate upon the successful completion of your JUPEB program, which you can use in applying for direct entry admission into 200 Level in any Nigerian university that accepts such.

Diploma programmes

Diploma programmes are offered by some tertiary institutions in Nigeria, and this is one of the best ways people gain admission into the university without JAMB. The regular duration for this program is 2 years, and you will be given a certificate after completing the programme. With this certificate, you can apply for direct entry admission into 200 levels in that same school or any other university.

Pre-degree/Remedial Programmes

Pre-degree/ Pre-degree/Remedial/Foundation Programmes are offered, but not in all the universities in Nigeria. This programme is specifically designed for candidates who fail to meet up with certain admission requirements. The regular duration for this particular programme is between 7-12 months, after which the successful candidates will be given admission into relevant undergraduate degree courses in that same school.

Wrapping Up

Having a low score in the 2020 JAMB UTME results should not limit you from gaining admission this year, explore any of the aforementioned methods and save yourself the time you’re ought to waste while waiting for another JAMB to come!