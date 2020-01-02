Lagos State Judicial Service Commission Recruitment 2020 – Lagos State Judicial Service Commission invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the vacant position below: – Apply here!
Job Title: Official Verbatim Court Reporter
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for the post of official reporter-in-training for the Lagos State Judiciary.
Qualifications
- A degree in Secretarial Studies / Secretarial Administration or Social Sciences / Humanities/Arts or Sciences and any other related discipline from a recognized University.
- A Good command of written and spoken English.
- Knowledge of the use of computer is an added advantage.
Duration
- Trainee will undergo a 12- month intensive training programme on the use of Voice Machine to record Court proceedings. On completion of the training, successful candidates will be absorbed into the Lagos State Judicial Service as Official Reporter
Application Closing Date
10th January, 2020.
How to Apply
