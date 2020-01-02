Lagos State Judicial Service Commission Recruitment 2020

January 2, 2020

court
Lagos State Judicial Service Commission Recruitment 2020 – Lagos State Judicial Service Commission invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Official Verbatim Court Reporter

Location: Lagos

Job Description

  • Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for the post of official reporter-in-training for the Lagos State Judiciary.

Qualifications

  • A degree in Secretarial Studies / Secretarial Administration or Social Sciences / Humanities/Arts or Sciences and any other related discipline from a recognized University.
  • A Good command of written and spoken English.
  • Knowledge of the use of computer is an added advantage.

Duration

  • Trainee will undergo a 12- month intensive training programme on the use of Voice Machine to record Court proceedings. On completion of the training, successful candidates will be absorbed into the Lagos State Judicial Service as Official Reporter

Application Closing Date
10th January, 2020.

How to Apply

