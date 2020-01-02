Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Warri Husband Commits suicide after killing mother-in-law on New Year day – A husband has reportedly killed his mother-in-law.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at Arubayi Street in Warri, Delta State, a few hours into the new year.

It was learnt that the man later poisoned himself and died.

An eyewitness, who spoke to The Nation, said that the man had gone to the victim’s home, carrying a cutlass, with the intention to attack her daughter (his estranged wife).

However, the daughter, whose identity could not be ascertained last night, was said to have escaped on seeing her husband.

According to reports, the couple, whose marriage was not supported by the deceased (mother-in-law), had been separated, but the man, unhappy about the separation, decided to attack his estranged wife.

The Nation gathered that their marriage was blessed with two children.

A Keke Napep operator, who witnessed the incident, said: “She ran away. But her mother could not run because she had pains in one of her legs. The man attacked his mother-in-law with a cutlass until she died.

“Neighbours ran away. They said they were afraid. But the man later drank poison and died.”

Sources at the ‘B’ Division of the Warri Area Command confirmed the incident.

They said the bodies had been deposited at the Central Hospital, Warri morgue.

The police command also confirmed the incident.

Police Commissioner Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke said: “Yes, it is true. The man has also killed himself.”