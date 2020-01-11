2020 JAMB: List of JAMB Subject Combinations for all Courses – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has announced the registration date for JAMB as 13th of January and registration closes by 17th of February 2020 – Join Jamb lessons here!
The exam date has also been officially released. The exam is to start from March 14, 2020 till April 4, 2020 and the mock exam to take place on February 18, 2020.
In this light, I have compiled a full list of JAMB Subject Combinations for all courses (I.e both Art and Science Courses alike)
Full List of JAMB Subject Combinations for all Courses | 2020 JAMB
Note that English Language is compulsory for all courses.
Faculty of Administration
- Accountancy:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any other Social Science subject
- Banking and Finance:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics, and one of Government and Geography
- Business Administration:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one of Government and Geography
- Business Management:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one of Government and Geography
- Cooperative and Rural Development:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one other subject
- Human Resources Management:
Use of English, Economics, Government and any other relevant subjects
- Industrial Relations:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one other relevant subject
- Insurance:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one other subject
- International Relations:
Use of English, Economics, Literature in English and Geography/Government/History
- Marketing:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one other relevant Subject
- Mass Communication:
Use of English, Literature in English, Economics and Government
- Tourism:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any other subject
Faculty of Agriculture
- Agriculture:
Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agriculture and any one of Physics and Mathematics
- Agricultural Economics:
Use of English , Chemistry, Biology/ Agricultural Science and Mathematics or Physics
- Agricultural Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
- Agricultural Extension:
Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science and Mathematics or Physics
- Agronomy:
Use of English, Chemistry, Biology or Agriculture and Physics or Mathematics
- Animal Production and Science:
Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agric Science and Physics/Mathematics
- Crop Production and Science:
Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agriculture and Mathematics or Physics
- Fisheries:
Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science and any other Science subject
- Food Science and Technology:
Use of English, Chemistry, Mathematics / Physics and Agricultural Science
- Forestry:
Use of English, Chemistry, Biology or Agriculture and Physics or Mathematics
- Home Science:
Use of English, Chemistry, Biology or Agriculture and Mathematics or Physics
- Nutrition and Dietetics:
Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agriculture and Mathematics/Physics
- Soil Science:
Use of English, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science and Mathematics or Physics
Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- Christian Religious Studies:
Use of English, two Arts subjects including Christian Religious Knowledge and any other subject
- English and Literary Studies:
Use of English, Literature in English, one other Arts subject and another Arts or Social Science subject
- Fine and Applied Arts:
Use of English, Fine Art and two other Arts subjects or Social Science subject
- Islamic Studies:
Use of English, Islamic Religious Studies and two other Arts subjects
- Languages and Linguistics:
Use of English, One Arts subject and two other subjects
- Literature in English:
Use of English, Literature-in-English, one other Arts subject and another Arts or Social Science subject
- French:
Use of English, French and any other two subjects from Arts and Social Sciences
- Hausa:
Use of English, Hausa, Lit in English and any of Economics, Government, History and Arabic
- History:
Use of English, History and any other two subjects from Arts and Social Sciences
- History and International Studies:
Use of English, History/Government and any other two subjects from Arts & Social Science
- Igbo:
English, Igbo and two subjects from Arts and social Sciences
- Linguistics:
Use of English, Any Language and two other subjects
- Mass Communication:
Use of English, Any three Arts and Social Science subjects
- Music:
Use of English, Music, one other Arts subject and any other subject
- Theatre Arts:
Use of English, Literature in English and two other relevant subjects
- Yoruba:
Use of English, Yoruba and two other subjects in Arts or Social Sciences
Faculty of Education
- Adult Education:
Use of English, Government/History, one Social Science subject, and any other subject
- Agricultural Science and Education:
Use of English, Any three subjects from Chemistry, Biology, Agriculture, Physics, Economics, Geography and Mathematics
- Computer Education:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics/Commerce and one of Chemistry/Physics/Biology
- Education and Accountancy:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any Social Science subject
- Education and Biology:
Use of English, Biology and two other subjects from Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics
- Education and Chemistry:
Use of English, Chemistry and two other subjects chosen from Physics, Biology and Mathematics
- Education and Christian Religious Studies:
Use of English, Two Arts subjects including Christian Religious studies and one other subject
- Education and Computer Science:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and one of Biology, Chemistry and Geography/Physics
- Education and Economics:
Use of English, Economics, Mathematics and one other subject from Geography/Physics, History, Government and Lit. in English.
- Education and English Language:
Use of English, Literature in English and one Arts and any other subjects
- Education and Mathematics:
Use of English, Mathematics and any two of Physics, Chemistry and Biology
- Education and Physics:
Use of English, Physics, Mathematics or Chemistry and one other subject
- Education Arts:
Use of English, Subject of specialization and any two Arts subjects
- Guidance and Counseling:
Use of English, Any three subjects
- Health Education:
Use of English, and three other relevant subjects
- Human Kinetics:
Use of English, and three other relevant subjects
- Physical and Health Education:
Use of English, Biology and any two relevant subjects
- Vocational and Technical Education:
Use of English, Technical Drawing, a subject of specialization and Mathematics or Physics
Faculty of Engineering
- Agricultural and Bio-Resources Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics
- Civil Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
- Chemical Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
- Computer Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
- Electrical Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
- Electronic Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
- Marine Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
- Mechanical Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
- Mechatronics Engineering:
Use of English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics
- Metallurgical and Materials Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
- Petroleum and Gas Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
- Production and Industrial Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
- Structural Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
- Systems Engineering:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry
Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Technology
- Architecture:
Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, and any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology and Economics
- Building:
Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry
- Estate Management:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one other subject
- Quantity Surveying:
Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, and any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology and Economics
- Surveying and Geoinformatics:
Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, and any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology and Economics
- Urban and Regional Planning:
Use of English, Mathematics, Geography and one of Economics, Physics, Chemistry
Faculty of Law
- Civil Law:
Use of English, Any three Arts or Social Science subjects
- Common Law:
Use of English, Literature-in-English and any two other Arts/or Social Science subjects
- Criminology And Security Studies:
Use of English, Any three subjects
- Islamic / Sharia Law:
Use of English, Any three Arts or Social Science subjects including Arabic or Islamic Studies
- Law:
Use of English, Any three Arts or Social Science subjects
Faculty of Medical, Pharmaceutical and Health Sciences
- Anatomy:
Use of English, Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry or Physics
- Dentistry:
Use of English, Chemistry, Biology and one Science subject
- Medical Laboratory Science:
Use of English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology
- Medical Rehabilitation:
Use of English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology
- Medicine and Surgery:
Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry
- Nursing:
Use of English, Physics, Biology and Chemistry
- Pharmacy:
Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry
- Physiology:
Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry
- Physiotherapy:
Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry
- Radiography:
Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry
- Veterinary Medicine:
Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry
Faculty of Sciences
- Biochemistry:
Use of English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics or Mathematics
- Biological Sciences:
Use of English, Biology, Chemistry and Physics or Mathematics
- Botany:
Use of English, Biology, Chemistry and any other Science subject
- Chemistry:
Use of English, Chemistry and two of Physics, Biology and Mathematics
- Computer Science:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and one of Biology, Chemistry, Agricultural Science, Economics and Geography
- Geology:
Use of English and any three Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology and Geography
- Industrial Chemistry:
Use of English, Chemistry, Mathematics and any of Physics/Biology/Agricultural Science
- Industrial Mathematics:
Use of English, Mathematics and any two of Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Biology and Agricultural Science
- Mathematics:
Use of English, Mathematics and any two of Physics, Chemistry and Economics or Geography
- Microbiology:
Use of English, Biology, Chemistry and Physics or Mathematics
- Physics:
Use of English, Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry or Biology
- Plant Science and Biotechnology:
Use of English, Biology, Chemistry and any other Science subject
- Pure and Applied Mathematics:
Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Biology or Agricultural Science or Chemistry or Geography
- Statistics:
Use of English, Mathematics and any two of Physics, Chemistry and Economics
- Zoology:
Use of English, Biology and any two of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics
Faculty of Social and Management Sciences | JAMB Subject Combinations
- Demography and Social Statistics:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics/Geography and any other subject
- Economics:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any of Government, History, Geography, Literature in English, French and CRK/IRK.
- Geography:
Use of English, Geography and two other Arts or Social Science subjects
- Library Science:
Use of English and Any three Arts or Social Science subjects
- Mass Communication:
Use of English, and any three from Arts or Social Science subjects
- Philosophy:
Use of English, Government and any other two subjects
- Political Science:
Use of English, Government or History and two other Social Science/Arts subjects
- Psychology:
Use of English, and any three subjects from Arts or Social Science
- Public Administration:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any other subject
- Religious Studies:
Use of English, CRK/IRS and any two other subjects
- Social Works:
Use of English, Mathematics, Economics/Geography and any other subject
- Sociology and Anthropology:
Use of English, Government or History and two other Social Science/Arts Subjects
I hope this post was helpful.
