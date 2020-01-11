Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

2020 JAMB: List of JAMB Subject Combinations for all Courses – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has announced the registration date for JAMB as 13th of January and registration closes by 17th of February 2020 – Join Jamb lessons here!

The exam date has also been officially released. The exam is to start from March 14, 2020 till April 4, 2020 and the mock exam to take place on February 18, 2020.

In this light, I have compiled a full list of JAMB Subject Combinations for all courses (I.e both Art and Science Courses alike)

2020 JAMB Subject Combinations for all Courses

Note that English Language is compulsory for all courses.

Faculty of Administration

Accountancy:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any other Social Science subject

Banking and Finance:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics, and one of Government and Geography

Business Administration:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one of Government and Geography

Business Management:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one of Government and Geography

Cooperative and Rural Development:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one other subject

Human Resources Management:

Use of English, Economics, Government and any other relevant subjects

Industrial Relations:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one other relevant subject

Insurance:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one other subject

International Relations:

Use of English, Economics, Literature in English and Geography/Government/History

Marketing:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one other relevant Subject

Mass Communication:

Use of English, Literature in English, Economics and Government

Tourism:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any other subject

Faculty of Agriculture

Agriculture:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agriculture and any one of Physics and Mathematics

Agricultural Economics:

Use of English , Chemistry, Biology/ Agricultural Science and Mathematics or Physics

Agricultural Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Agricultural Extension:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science and Mathematics or Physics

Agronomy:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology or Agriculture and Physics or Mathematics

Animal Production and Science:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agric Science and Physics/Mathematics

Crop Production and Science:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agriculture and Mathematics or Physics

Fisheries:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science and any other Science subject

Food Science and Technology:

Use of English, Chemistry, Mathematics / Physics and Agricultural Science

Forestry:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology or Agriculture and Physics or Mathematics

Home Science:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology or Agriculture and Mathematics or Physics

Nutrition and Dietetics:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology/Agriculture and Mathematics/Physics

Soil Science:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science and Mathematics or Physics

Faculty of Arts and Humanities

Christian Religious Studies:

Use of English, two Arts subjects including Christian Religious Knowledge and any other subject

English and Literary Studies:

Use of English, Literature in English, one other Arts subject and another Arts or Social Science subject

Fine and Applied Arts:

Use of English, Fine Art and two other Arts subjects or Social Science subject

Islamic Studies:

Use of English, Islamic Religious Studies and two other Arts subjects

Languages and Linguistics:

Use of English, One Arts subject and two other subjects

Literature in English:

Use of English, Literature-in-English, one other Arts subject and another Arts or Social Science subject

French:

Use of English, French and any other two subjects from Arts and Social Sciences

Hausa:

Use of English, Hausa, Lit in English and any of Economics, Government, History and Arabic

History:

Use of English, History and any other two subjects from Arts and Social Sciences

History and International Studies:

Use of English, History/Government and any other two subjects from Arts & Social Science

Igbo:

English, Igbo and two subjects from Arts and social Sciences

Linguistics:

Use of English, Any Language and two other subjects

Mass Communication:

Use of English, Any three Arts and Social Science subjects

Music:

Use of English, Music, one other Arts subject and any other subject

Theatre Arts:

Use of English, Literature in English and two other relevant subjects

Yoruba:

Use of English, Yoruba and two other subjects in Arts or Social Sciences

Faculty of Education

Adult Education:

Use of English, Government/History, one Social Science subject, and any other subject

Agricultural Science and Education:

Use of English, Any three subjects from Chemistry, Biology, Agriculture, Physics, Economics, Geography and Mathematics

Computer Education:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics/Commerce and one of Chemistry/Physics/Biology

Education and Accountancy:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any Social Science subject

Education and Biology:

Use of English, Biology and two other subjects from Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics

Education and Chemistry:

Use of English, Chemistry and two other subjects chosen from Physics, Biology and Mathematics

Education and Christian Religious Studies:

Use of English, Two Arts subjects including Christian Religious studies and one other subject

Education and Computer Science:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and one of Biology, Chemistry and Geography/Physics

Education and Economics:

Use of English, Economics, Mathematics and one other subject from Geography/Physics, History, Government and Lit. in English.

Education and English Language:

Use of English, Literature in English and one Arts and any other subjects

Education and Mathematics:

Use of English, Mathematics and any two of Physics, Chemistry and Biology

Education and Physics:

Use of English, Physics, Mathematics or Chemistry and one other subject

Education Arts:

Use of English, Subject of specialization and any two Arts subjects

Guidance and Counseling:

Use of English, Any three subjects

Health Education:

Use of English, and three other relevant subjects

Human Kinetics:

Use of English, and three other relevant subjects

Physical and Health Education:

Use of English, Biology and any two relevant subjects

Vocational and Technical Education:

Use of English, Technical Drawing, a subject of specialization and Mathematics or Physics

Faculty of Engineering

Agricultural and Bio-Resources Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics

Civil Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Chemical Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Computer Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Electrical Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Electronic Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Marine Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Mechanical Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Mechatronics Engineering:

Use of English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Petroleum and Gas Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Production and Industrial Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Structural Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Systems Engineering:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Technology

Architecture:

Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, and any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology and Economics

Building:

Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry

Estate Management:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and one other subject

Quantity Surveying:

Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, and any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology and Economics

Surveying and Geoinformatics:

Use of English, Physics, Mathematics, and any of Chemistry, Geography, Art, Biology and Economics

Urban and Regional Planning:

Use of English, Mathematics, Geography and one of Economics, Physics, Chemistry

Faculty of Law

Civil Law:

Use of English, Any three Arts or Social Science subjects

Common Law:

Use of English, Literature-in-English and any two other Arts/or Social Science subjects

Criminology And Security Studies:

Use of English, Any three subjects

Islamic / Sharia Law:

Use of English, Any three Arts or Social Science subjects including Arabic or Islamic Studies

Law:

Use of English, Any three Arts or Social Science subjects

Faculty of Medical, Pharmaceutical and Health Sciences

Anatomy:

Use of English, Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry or Physics

Dentistry:

Use of English, Chemistry, Biology and one Science subject

Medical Laboratory Science:

Use of English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology

Medical Rehabilitation:

Use of English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology

Medicine and Surgery:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry

Nursing:

Use of English, Physics, Biology and Chemistry

Pharmacy:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry

Physiology:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry

Physiotherapy:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry

Radiography:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry

Veterinary Medicine:

Use of English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry

Faculty of Sciences

Biochemistry:

Use of English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics or Mathematics

Biological Sciences:

Use of English, Biology, Chemistry and Physics or Mathematics

Botany:

Use of English, Biology, Chemistry and any other Science subject

Chemistry:

Use of English, Chemistry and two of Physics, Biology and Mathematics

Computer Science:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics, and one of Biology, Chemistry, Agricultural Science, Economics and Geography

Geology:

Use of English and any three Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology and Geography

Industrial Chemistry:

Use of English, Chemistry, Mathematics and any of Physics/Biology/Agricultural Science

Industrial Mathematics:

Use of English, Mathematics and any two of Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Biology and Agricultural Science

Mathematics:

Use of English, Mathematics and any two of Physics, Chemistry and Economics or Geography

Microbiology:

Use of English, Biology, Chemistry and Physics or Mathematics

Physics:

Use of English, Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry or Biology

Plant Science and Biotechnology:

Use of English, Biology, Chemistry and any other Science subject

Pure and Applied Mathematics:

Use of English, Mathematics, Physics and Biology or Agricultural Science or Chemistry or Geography

Statistics:

Use of English, Mathematics and any two of Physics, Chemistry and Economics

Zoology:

Use of English, Biology and any two of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences | JAMB Subject Combinations

Demography and Social Statistics:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics/Geography and any other subject

Economics:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any of Government, History, Geography, Literature in English, French and CRK/IRK.

Geography:

Use of English, Geography and two other Arts or Social Science subjects

Library Science:

Use of English and Any three Arts or Social Science subjects

Mass Communication:

Use of English, and any three from Arts or Social Science subjects

Philosophy:

Use of English, Government and any other two subjects

Political Science:

Use of English, Government or History and two other Social Science/Arts subjects

Psychology:

Use of English, and any three subjects from Arts or Social Science

Public Administration:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics and any other subject

Religious Studies:

Use of English, CRK/IRS and any two other subjects

Social Works:

Use of English, Mathematics, Economics/Geography and any other subject

Sociology and Anthropology:

Use of English, Government or History and two other Social Science/Arts Subjects

I hope this post was helpful.