Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

See full List of Sacked N-Power Beneficiaries – The big arm of the federal government of Nigeria has caught up with some N-Power beneficiaries found guilty of contravening established laws governing the scheme – View list here!

It will be recalled that an investigative report about the N-Power scheme carried out in December 2019 revealed that not less than 65 ghost N-Power teachers were drawing N23.4 million annually from the scheme in Sokoto State.

It was gathered that following the investigative report about the N-Power scheme by Ibrahim Adeyemi which was published by Business Day, the Federal Government has ordered the immediate suspension of the N-Teach ghost beneficiaries in Sokoto State.

Adeyemi was reported to have gone undercover for two weeks at seven government-owned schools in Sokoto to get details and facts on his report.

After the report was published, the government has promised to investigate and suspend all erring N-Power beneficiaries across the country.

On Monday, Zayanu Dalhatu, the desk officer of N-Power in the state, confirmed the suspension of the affected beneficiaries noting that the Federal Government, through the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), had also ordered further investigations on the N-Power ghost teachers, operating in cahoots with corrupt school principals in the state.

Naija News reports the N-Power scheme was introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, as a two-year social investment scheme for graduate and non-graduate Nigerians between the ages of 18-35.

The beneficiaries enjoy N30, 000 monthly stipend and devices during the duration of their stay in the scheme.

Meanwhile, the federal government of Nigeria has assured the first set of beneficiaries under the N-Power scheme that it was liaising with state governments and the private sector on the possibility of securing permanent engagement for the 2016 N-Power beneficiaries.

The government made this known towards the end of the year 2019 when it revealed that no date has been announced for the exit of the first batch of volunteers enrolled under the N-Power scheme.