JAMB Release Registration Procedure, Price And Warnings Ahead 2020 UTME – Before the commencement of the JAMB UTME 2020 registration on 13th January, the board has just released more information about the procedure for registration – Join JAMB lessons here!

JAMB insists that a candidate must have obtained the National Identity Number (NIN) before the commencement of registration. ONLY ONE mobile number can be used by one candidate to register for the exam.

After a candidate has obtained his NIN, assuming it is 1234567890, each candidate will be required to create a profile code through his mobile number by sending an SMS in the format “NIN 1234567890” and send it to 55019.

After sending the SMS, you would receive a confirmation message with your PROFILE CODE, and the full name used to register your NIN. This will be used for pre-registration checking.

The PROFILE CODE is what will be required for you to purchase the 2020 UTME/DE registration e-pin.

WARNINGS:

JAMB has warned that you should not give your password to any person, not even JAMB. Do not take register twice. This also means you should not take UTME and DE for the same year. If required, you will be able to upgrade your UTME to DE at no cost. If there is an error during the registration process, only seek correction from JAMB. UTME and DE registration close on the same date, and there will be no extension.

Cost of JAMB for 2020 UTME are as follows;

UTME/DE form is N3,500

Reading text is N500

CBT service charge is N700

Ensure you only pay the above prices that have been approved by JAMB.

If you encounter any error in your biodata, candidates are to seek correction from any NIMC office.

Once full information is released by JAMB to commence registration on 13th January 2020, we will certainly update the above pre-information. Get Ready!

