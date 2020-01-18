UTME 2020: JAMB Recommended Books for Physics 2020

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB Recommended Books for Physics 2020

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions. The board conducts entrance Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities.

The board is also charged with the responsibility to administer similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private monotechnics, polytechnics, and colleges of educations.

All of these candidates must have obtained the West Africa School Certificate, now West African Examinations Council, WAEC, or its equivalent, National Examination Council (Nigeria), NECO.

The pioneer Registrar was Mr. Michael Saidu Angulu who served from inception in 1978 to 1986

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board have always warned and advised students and applicants on the use of the Prescribed textbook to study for JAMB.

A lot of students use textbooks not prescribed by JAMB and still pass the examination though but it is always advisable to follow instructions so that success can just be at the tip of your fingers.

JAMB Recommended Books for Physics

Ike E.E (2014) Essential Principles of Physics , Jos ENIC publishers

, Jos ENIC publishers Ike E.E (2014) Numerical Problems and Solutions in Physics , Jos ENIC publishers

, Jos ENIC publishers Nelson M. (1977) Fundamentals of Physics , Great Britain, Hart Davis Education

, Great Britain, Hart Davis Education Nelson M. and Parker. (1989) Advance Level Physics, (Sixth Edition) Heinemann

Heinemann Okeke P.N and Anyakoha M.W. (2000) Senior Secondary School Physics , Lagos, Pacific Printers

, Lagos, Pacific Printers Olumuyionwa A. and Ogunkoya O. O (1992) Comprehensive Certificate Physics, Ibadan: University Press Plc.

