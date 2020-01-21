Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Ministry of education have not done Recruitment in unity schools since 2018 – Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, says the Federal Government has not recruited teachers into the 104 Federal Government Colleges (unity schools) in the country since 2018 – See jobs at Ministry of education here!

The minister, who dispelled rumours making round in some quarters that a recruitment exercise is currently ongoing in the ministry, warned Nigerians against falling prey to antics of scammers.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday and signed by Ben Bem Goong, a deputy director in charge of press in the Federal Ministry of Education.

Adamu said the ministry lacks power to conduct any recruitment exercise into position above Grade Level 06 as such authority rests solely on the shoulders of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

“The Ministry cannot and does not employ any officer above grade level six (GL.06). It is the exclusive preserve of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to do so,” the statement said. “For the avoidance of doubt, the last time the Federal Civil Service Commission recruited teachers for the nation’s Unity Schools was in 2018.”

The minister said some fraudsters have opened websites advertising for recruitment into the Ministry, adding that it is a complete scam, and that members of the public should not fall victims.

“Whenever recruitment is to be done into the Ministry, the Federal Civil Service Commission will advertise through its mechanism, following all due processes before posting successful officers to the Ministry,” the statement added.