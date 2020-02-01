Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Is Rema Dead? Find out What really Happened here (Photos) – There has been trending rumors on the internet that singer, Rema is dead.

The biggest world’s free online encyclopedia, Wikipedia, has made a devastating blunder by reporting that fast-rising Nigeria singer, Divine Ikubor also known as Rema has died.

The online platform made the error in reporting that the singer passed on at exactly 12:29 am on 1st February.

However, reports claimed that the error was on the part of one of the platform’s writers who made the error while updating the singer’s profile.

The error has since been corrected with the singer being the most searched in the last 10 hours following the blunder.