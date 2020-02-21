[LISTEN] Rema Releases New Song “Beamer (Bad Boys)”

February 21, 2020

[LISTEN] Rema Releases New Song “Beamer (Bad Boys)” – Barely three weeks after Wikipedia erroneously started the rumor of his death; Nigerian singer Rema released has a new song titled Beamer (Bad Boys).

“Beamer (Bad Boys)” is Rena’s second single this year. The track is a follow up to the remixed version of his 2019 smash hit Dumebi which features American singer-songwriter, Becky G.

Listen to Beamer (Bad Boys) below:

Rema whose birth name is Divine Ikubor is signed to D’Prince’s Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records in 2019.

The 19-year-old released his eponymous debut EP Rema in 2019. The lead track “Iron Man” featured on the Obama’s summer playlist.

Rema is not dead
