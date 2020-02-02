Community Police Recruitment Form 2020 & How to Register

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

The idea of Community Police in Nigeria was inspired by the level of insurgency in Nigeria across many communities that are most vulnerable to security risk. The essence of mobilizing and enrolling candidates to become community police is in a bid to collaboratively work with the Nigeria Police Force, among other joint task forces of Nigeria in fighting against insurgencies.

Community Police was birth out of the Nigeria Police Force and will be supervised, trained and controlled by the Nigeria Police commission. All activities that will be carried out by Community Police Special Constables will be monitored and directed by the Nigerian Police. The Community Police Officers are expected to report directly to the Nigeria Police Force from time to time as they will work hand in hand with them.

Community Police Recruitment Form 2020

You must have been longing to join the first batch of intake as Community Police Special Officers but may have not known how to get Community Police Recruitment Form 2020. If this is the case, then don’t panic, as I will show you how to obtain and register application form of the Community Police recruitment 2020.

Now, as a sub agency of the Nigeria Police Force, the entire recruitment exercise will managed by the Nigeria Police Commission. On this note, the Community Police registration form 2020 can be obtained, filled and submitted on the Nigeria Police Portal at http://npf.gov.ng

Notwithstanding, a comprehensive list of requirements for the Community Police recruitment 2020 are listed below.

(a) First School living certificate

(b) NYSC discharged certificate

© NYSC exemption letter for those without the one mentioned above

(d) SSCE/GCE or NABTEB result/certificate with at least five credits at not more than two sittings.

(e) Npower appointment/engagement letter, (only for current beneficiaries)

(f) A valid means of identification in terms of ID card.

(g) Birth certificate or age declaration.

(h) Certificate of Origin

Vital Information about Community Police Registration 2020

The registration for community police is based online. All forms are to be gotten online and filled and submitted there. Candidates are urged to expect the portal to be open very soon for registration at NPF portal.

Community Police Salary Structure

A lot of candidates have been asking questions about what the salary or stipend for community police will look like. From our recent inquiries, the management of the Nigeria Police Force has not yet announced the official salary structure of the Community Police in Nigeria 2020.

