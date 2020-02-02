Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Coronavirus scare hits Lekki, Lagos State (details) – Unconfirmed reports gathered reveal that the deadly coronavirus has reached Lekki, a high brow area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that a suspected carrier is being quarantined at a hospital in Lekki

It was learnt from online sources that the report is being investigated by the CDC. A blood sample has to be taken and tested to actually confirm if the suspect is a confirmed case.

Meanwhile, the reports which have since been shared on various WhatsApp groups, and Nigerians have been advised to stay clean and make frequent use of hand sanitizers.

Check out a screenshot of the chat as well as what you need to know about the deadly virus

This information is not of course posted to kick start panic but to urge us to tighten up preventive measures.