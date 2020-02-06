How to check NECO 2019 Nov/Dec GCE Result – Check Yours Right Here

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NECO 2019 Nov/Dec GCE Result Latest Update

It is very important to note that The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results for the 2019 November/December SSCE [Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination].

Therefore, candidates who sat for the exam can now access their results on the National Examination Council Examniation Website.

To check your result has been made very simple;

Before heading there, ensure you read how to buy NECO tokens for checking results by clicking HERE

Go to NECO result checking portal at https://result.neco.gov.ng/. Pick your exam year. i.e. 2019 Pick your exam type. i.e. SSCE EXTERNAL (NOV/DEC) Enter your Token Number and registration number in the appropriate columns. Finally, click on check result button to access your NECO GCE result

