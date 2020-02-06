How to check NECO 2019 Nov/Dec GCE Result – Check Yours Right Here

How to check NECO 2019 Nov/Dec GCE Result – Check Yours Now Right Here: Today, you and I will talk about the trending topic “NECO 2019 Nov/Dec GCE Result | Check Yours Now Right Here”.
NECO 2019 Nov/Dec GCE Result Latest Update
It is very important to note that The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results for the 2019 November/December SSCE [Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination].
Therefore, candidates who sat for the exam can now access their results on the National Examination Council Examniation Website.
To check your result has been made very simple;
- Go to NECO result checking portal at https://result.neco.gov.ng/.
- Pick your exam year. i.e. 2019
- Pick your exam type. i.e. SSCE EXTERNAL (NOV/DEC)
- Enter your Token Number and registration number in the appropriate columns.
- Finally, click on check result button to access your NECO GCE result
