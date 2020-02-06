How to check NECO 2019 Nov/Dec GCE Result – Check Yours Right Here

Sam Gabriel

How to check NECO 2019 Nov/Dec GCE Result – Check Yours Now Right Here: Today, you and I will talk about the trending topic “NECO 2019 Nov/Dec GCE Result | Check Yours Now Right Here”.

This is for the sake of those who have been asking questions and sat for the NECO 2019 Nov/Dec GCE.

However, if you are amog those who have been searching for [Neco 2019 GCE Result, NECO Nove GCE Result, NECO 2019 Nov/Dec GCE Result, 2019 NECO Nov/Dec GCE result, is NECO GCE result out, when is GCE NECO Result Coming out, how can I check NECO 2019 GCE Result, NECO 2019 Nov/Dec GCE Result | Check Yours Now Right Here], then you are not alone.

Nonetheless, you shall get all the information you have been searching right here on this blog.

NECO 2019 Nov/Dec GCE Result Latest Update

It is very important to note that The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results for the 2019 November/December SSCE [Senior Secondary School  Certificate Examination].

Therefore, candidates who sat for the exam can now access their results on the National Examination Council Examniation Website.

To check your result has been made very simple;

Before heading there, ensure you read how to buy NECO tokens for checking results by clicking HERE

  1. Go to NECO result checking portal at  https://result.neco.gov.ng/.
  2. Pick your exam year. i.e. 2019
  3. Pick your exam type. i.e. SSCE EXTERNAL (NOV/DEC)
  4. Enter your Token Number and registration number in the appropriate columns.
  5. Finally, click on check result button to access your NECO GCE result

That’s it. You should have successfully checked your result now and you are now smiling.

