NCS recruitment: Nigeria Custom Service Shortlist 2019/2020 – Below is the format of the mails that fraudsters are sending to people, they will even send SMS to them, please be careful when the invitation of successful candidate to the next stage begins we will inform you. I received this mail from a friend that was almost duped two weeks ago.

If custom sends you a mail your application ID will be provided in the mail that is a set of numbers that is only known to The Nigeria Custom Service.

NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE

Congratulations!

Dear NCS 2019/20 APPLICANT,

READ THE BELOW INSTRUCTION/INFORMATION CAREFULLY

This message is in response to your application for the position into the Nigeria Customs Service. After careful consideration, we are pleased to inform you that you have been Successfully Shortlisted for Examination/Interview with Verification of document and confirmation of physical disability status, Logical Reasoning and Training for the Service.

This is to inform you that this letter will be null and void in case you do not report at your center on the Date and time specified in your invitation and passes slip.

Any candidate that fails to report on the indicated dates will not be accepted for Examination/Interview.

We hope to have a long successful professional relationship with you and wish you all the very best.

You are required to report for your Examination/Interview with Verification of document and confirmation of physical disability status, Logical Reasoning on (check your Examination/Interview invitation and passes slip for reporting DATE ).

(CLICK HERE TO PRINT YOUR EXAMINATION/INTERVIEW INVITATION AND PASSES SLIP)

Please come to the above venue with:

Original credentials including on-line print out of Examination/Interview invitation and passes slip that bears your passport photograph. Two (2) recent passport photographs. Two pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests/navy blue shorts (without stripes). Two pairs of pure white canvas/trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable). Two white bed sheets/pillow cases. One blanket (Grey or army green color). A set of cutlery. National dress or suit and casual wears. Writing materials and proof of identification.

Mobile phones and other electronic devices are not permitted during the Verification, Accreditation and Training Period.

CLICK HERE TO PRINT YOUR EXAMINATION/INTERVIEW INVITATION AND PASSES SLIP

Signed: Mr. Umar Iya Abubakar ( D.C.G)

Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters, Abidjan Street, Wuse, P.M.B. 26, Zone 3, Abuja – FCT. Nigeria. ®