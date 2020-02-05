Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Okada Ban: Philanthropist Gives Gokada’s Sandra Brand New Car (Video + Photo) – Popular Philanthropist, Kokun has given a former Gokada rider, Sandra a brand new car to continue saving up for her education.

Recall that the former Gokada employee, Sandra went viral begging the Lagos State Government not to ban bike business but regulate it.

She is educated

She is dedicated

She is well articulated

Now government took away her job that she created for herself. If Lagos band commercial motorcyclists without providing alternative jobs, LASG will spend its time fighting increased crime!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/YxqsqRxIhF — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 4, 2020

Sandra revealed during her viral interview that she makes almost N20,000 daily doing the work and she is using it to sponsor herself for her HND.

Kokun, in a goodwill gesture, gave her a new car to continue driving and making ends meet.

Watch the video below:

I thank the philanthropist who gave her a car. But what about the hundreds of thousands affected by this rash ban on commercial motorcyclists by the govt of Lagos. Who gives them cars or alternative jobs to stop them considering a life of crime?#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/f7FJT6czZJ — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 4, 2020

Reacting to the kind gesture, for presidential spokesman said; “I thank the philanthropist who gave her a car. But what about the hundreds of thousands affected by this rash ban on commercial motorcyclists by the government of Lagos. Who gives them cars or alternative jobs to stop them considering a life of crime?”