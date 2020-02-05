Philanthropist Gives Gokada’s Sandra Brand New Car (Video + Photo)

February 5, 2020 Cynthia Charles LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Okada Ban: Philanthropist Gives Gokada’s Sandra Brand New Car (Video + Photo) – Popular Philanthropist, Kokun has given a former Gokada rider, Sandra a brand new car to continue saving up for her education.

Recall that the former Gokada employee, Sandra went viral begging the Lagos State Government not to ban bike business but regulate it.

Sandra revealed during her viral interview that she makes almost N20,000 daily doing the work and she is using it to sponsor herself for her HND.

Sandra Gokada
Sandra Gokada

Kokun, in a goodwill gesture, gave her a new car to continue driving and making ends meet.

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the kind gesture, for presidential spokesman said; “I thank the philanthropist who gave her a car. But what about the hundreds of thousands affected by this rash ban on commercial motorcyclists by the government of Lagos. Who gives them cars or alternative jobs to stop them considering a life of crime?”




About Cynthia Charles 487 Articles
She is a prolific writer and has special interest on writing about business and opportunities. She can be contacted via [email protected]
Facebook

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.