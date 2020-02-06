Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

New Nigeria Super Eagles Jersey launched (Photos) – Sportswear giants, Nike has unveiled the new Super Eagles jerseys in New York ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match-day three home qualifying encounter against Sierra Leone.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick had earlier disclosed that a new attire for the national team’s World Cup qualifying series will be unveiled by Nike in March 2020.

We also reported on this channel that the New Super Eagles jersey will be unveiled today 5th February 2020.

The Senior Director, Global Communications for Nike, Heidi Burgett posted the new jerseys via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.

New 2020 kits for Nigeria: Home kit’s hand drawn design fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe w/ modern football design. Away kit trim is inspired by Onaism. Broader collection of Super Eagles apparel includes a poncho, vest, dress, & more. pic.twitter.com/ia0SdTs0vD — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) February 5, 2020

The next stage of the World Cup qualifier will commence on March 23, 2020. The draw will be conducted on January 21.

The existing attire of the Super Eagles, made by Nike, got global acclaim when they were unveiled on February 7, 2018.

The shirts sold out in June 2018 in London. And they were voted the best at Russia FIFA World Cup.