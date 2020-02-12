UTME 2020: JAMB Fixes February 18 For Mock Examination

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

UTME 2020: JAMB Fixes February 18 For Mock Exam – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation, JAMB, has fixed the date for the mock exam which is Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

JAMB has now activated the portal for the printing of UTME 2020 Mock exam slip. Candidates, who indicated interest to write the Mock Exam during the early registration period, can now print their exam slip for the mock exam, which is expected to hold on February 18th, 2020. The mock exam slip will indicate the venue and time of the exam for eligible candidates.

We advise all those who are eligible for the Mock Exam to also check their emails (including junk/SPAM Folder) as JAMB may also email the mock exam schedule.

Nevertheless, we have provided guidelines for candidates to print their Mock exam slips directly from the JAMB portal. See the details below;

Steps to Check and Reprint JAMB Mock Exam Slip

Visit the checking portal via this link; https://www.jamb.org.ng/ExamSlipPrinting1/PrintMockExaminationSlip Enter your JAMB Reg. No or Email in the space provided, and click “Print Examination Slip”. When the Exam Slip is revealed to you, go ahead and print it.

For those who will not be taking the mock exam, the JAMB CBT Mobile App and/or JAMB CBT Software for Computers will be very helpful in giving you the same Mock Exam Experience from your home.